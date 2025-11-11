2 Million Photos In 8 Years Or What It’s Like To Be Obama’s Photographer

Few jobs look cooler on a business card than “Official White House Photographer.” But that’s precisely the job of Pete Souza, the professional photographer who’s spent the last eight years documenting Barack Obama’s daily life in the Oval Office.
“When you add up (the president’s) day, and all the things that I photograph, I take a lot of cool photos,” said the photographer in a short interview for BBC Newsnight. “Someone in my office who monitors this said that I’d probably end up taking, at the end of eight years, two million photographs.”
Souza, who was also Ronald Reagan’s official photographer from 1983 to 1989, actually took his first pictures of President Obama back in 2005. “He’s walking around Red Square, he’s on a sidewalk, and nobody knows who he is,” said the photographer. Just four years later, however, Obama was elected as the 44th President of the United States.
Take a look at some of Souza’s amazing pictures below – this is how a day in the life of Barack Obama looks like. You can find more from this photo series on the Official White House Flickr account. (h/t: PetaPixel)
#1 Barack Obama And Ella Rhodes, Daughter Of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes
#2 President Barack Obama Fist-Bumps Custodian Lawrence Lipscomb
#3 A Young Boy Reaches Up To Compare The President’s Hair To His Own
#4 President Obama Delivers A Colorful Farewell As He Leaves Jamaica
#5 President Barack Obama Jokingly Puts His Toe On The Scale As Trip Director Marvin Nicholson Weighs Himself
#6 President Barack Obama Kisses First Lady Michelle Obama For The “Kiss Cam”
#7 President Barack Obama With First Lady Michelle Obama Meets Prince George
#8 Barack Obama Crawling With Ella Rhodes
#9 Playing With Bo
#10 Family Portrait In The Oval Office
#11 The President Shows His Fun Side, Playing The Villain To A Three-Year-Old Spider-Man
#12 President Barack Obama Holds Six-Month-Old Talia Neufeld, Daughter Of Departing Staff Member Adam Neufeld
#13 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Share A Private Moment
#14 One-Year-Old Lincoln Rose Smith Learns To Walk
#15 Skeptical Infants Peer At The POTUS Through A Window
#16 President Barack Obama Shares A Pizza Dinner With Individuals Who Wrote Letters To Him, At The Wazee Supper Club In Denver, Colo
#17 The President Let Out A big Laugh As He Was Being Briefed By The Producers And Mr. Fallon On The ‘Slow Jam The News’ Segment
#18 The President Tosses Around The Ball Before A Meeting In The Oval Office
#19 On A Cold Day, The President Races Down The Colonnade With Denis McDonough’s Children
#20 President Barack Obama Eats A Peach Following A Town Hall Meeting At Kroger’s Supermarket
#21 President Barack Obama Watches First Lady Michelle Obama Dance With 106-Year-Old Virginia McLaurin Prior To A Reception Celebrating African American History
#22 President Barack Obama’s Daughter Sasha Hides Behind The Sofa As She Sneaks Up On Him At The End Of The Day In The Oval Office
#23 President Barack Obama Welcomes Stephanie Decker. Decker lost her legs while saving her two children during a tornado in southern Indiana in March
#24 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Dance Together During The Inaugural Ball At The Walter E. Washington Convention Center
#25 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama
#26 The President And Members Of The White House Staff Look Out The Window Of Air Force One To View Tornado Damage Over Moore, Oklahoma
#27 President Barack Obama Plays Basketball With White House Staffers While On Vacation On Martha’s Vineyard
#28 Two Presidents Waiting Near Locked Door
#29 President Barack Obama Meets With His Holiness The XIV Dalai Lama
#30 The President Plays Peek-A-Boo With The Daughter Of White House Staffer Emmett Beliveau In The Outer Oval Office
#31 President Barack Obama Holds The Baby Daughter Of Former Staff Members Darienne Page Rakestraw And London Rakestraw
#32 President Barack Obama Rides The Elevator To The Private Residence Of The White House After Attending 10 Inaugural Balls And A Long Day, Including Being Sworn In As President
#33 The Two Coaches For Sasha Obama’s Basketball Team Couldn’t Make It To One Of Her Games, So The President And His Then Personal Aide Filled In As Coaches For This Game
#34 Obama Family In The Oval Office
#35 Eight-Year Old Make-A-Wish Child Janiya Penny Reacts After Meeting President Barack Obama As He Welcomes Her Family To The Oval Office
#36 The President And First Lady Holding Hands At The 50th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday
#37 President Barack Obama Runs Around His Desk In The Oval Office With Sarah Froman, Daughter Of Nancy Goodman And Mike Froman, Deputy National Security Advisor For International Economics
#38 President Barack Obama Welcomes Robby Novak, Known As “Kid President,” To The Oval Office
#39 President Barack Obama Sits On The Famed Rosa Parks Bus At The Henry Ford Museum
#40 President Barack Obama Looks Out The Green Room Window
#41 President Barack Obama Hugs Donna Vanzant, The Owner Of North Point Marina, As He Tours Damage From Hurricane Sandy In Brigantine, N.J.
#42 Barack Obama
#43 President Barack Obama Plays With Bo, The Obama Family Dog, Aboard Air Force One During A Flight To Hawaii
#44 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Dance At The Governors Ball
#45 President Obama Orders Lunch At Five Guys In Washington, D.C. During An Unannounced Lunch Outing
#46 President Obama And First Lady Pose For Photos At The Instagram #GimmeFive Photo Booth In The East Room Of The White House
#47 President Barack Obama Kisses First Lady Michelle Obama
#48 President Barack Obama And His Daughters Watch On Television As First Lady Michelle Obama Begins Her Speech At The Democratic National Convention
#49 Barack Obama Takes One Last Look In The Mirror, Before Going Out To Take Oath
#50 President Barack Obama Holds A Baby While Greeting Guests During An Independence Day Celebration
#51 President Barack Obama Cheers On A Young Child As She Rolls Her Egg Toward The Finish Line During The White House Easter Egg Roll
#52 President Barack Obama Greets U.S. Troops At A Mess Hall At Bagram Airfield In Afghanistan
#53 President Barack Obama Stands By A Cut-Out Picture Of First Lady Michelle Obama During A Visit To Miami Central High School
#55 President Barack Obama Waits In The Green Room Before Being Introduced At The White House Summit On Community Colleges
#56 President Barack Obama Holds 3-D Glasses While Watching The Super Bowl Game At A Super Bowl Party
#57 President Barack Obama Talks With Aides Outside The U.S. Ambassador’s Residence In Paris Before Returning To Washington
#58 Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama And Marian Robinson Welcome Children From Washington, D.C., Maryland And Virginia Schools For Halloween Festivities At The North Portico Of The White House
#59 President Barack Obama Greets Zoe Mahan, Daughter Of Hunter And Kandi Mahan, During A Reception For The 2013 President’s Cup Championship Golf Teams
#60 President Barack Obama Smiles While Talking With Russian President Dmitry Medvedev
#61 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Look Out At The Chicago, Ill., Skyline
#62 President Barack Obama Meets With 7-Year-Old Jack Hoffman In The White House
#63 The President Greets A Woman Following A Ceremony To Commemorate The Tenth Anniversary Of 9/11 At The Flight 93 National Memorial In Shanksville
#64 President Barack Obama Greets A tour Group In The West Wing Hallway Outside The Oval Office
#66 President Obama And First Lady, Joined By Family Pets Sunny And Bo, Wait To Greet Visitors In The Blue Room During A White House Tour
#67 President And First Lady Obama Watch Fireworks
#68 President Barack Obama Removes His Shoes As He Prepares To Visit The Blue Mosque In Istanbul, Turkey
#69 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Ride In The Inaugural Parade In Washington, D.C.
#70 The President And Bo, The Obama Family Dog, Ride In The Presidential Motorcade En Route To PetSmart In Alexandria
#73 President Barack Obama Visits A Pre-Kindergarten Classroom At Moravia Elementary School In Baltimore
#74 President Barack Obama Reacts To A Photograph During An Interview With David Letterman
#76 Here’s How Obama Is Preparing The Country For Climate Change
#77 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Pretend To March To Music In The Blue Room Of The White House
#79 President Barack Obama Visits With His Daughters Malia And Sasha And Kisses His Wife, First Lady Michelle Obama
#81 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Participate In Tree Plantings At The Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens In Washington
#87 President Barack Obama “Meets” With Speechwriter Cody Keenan, Who Dressed As A Pirate For An Oval Office Photo
#88 In A Phone Call From The U.S. Capitol Immediately After The State Of The Union Address, President Barack Obama Informs John Buchanan That His Daughter Jessica Was Rescued By U.S. Special Operations Forces
#89 Barack Obama Joins European Leaders Watch The Overtime Shootout Of The Chelsea Vs. Bayern Munich Champions League Final During The G8 Summit At Camp David
#92 President Barack Obama Greets His Holiness The Dalai Lama
#94 President Barack Obama And First Lady Michelle Obama Watch From The White House Roof As Fireworks Erupt Over The National Mall
#95 The President On His Annual Christmas Vacation Swimming At Pyramid Rock Beach In Kaneohe Bay
#97 President Barack Obama Edits His Remarks In The Oval Office Prior To Making A Televised Statement Detailing The Mission Against Osama Bin Laden
#98 Barack Obama Receive An Update On The Bin Laden Mission In The Situation Room
#103 President Barack Obama Greets Audience Members After He Delivers Remarks On The Economy At The Paramount Theatre In Austin, Texas
#104 President Barack Obama Holding A Football, Offers A Fist-Bump, To Senior Staff Member Pete Rouse
