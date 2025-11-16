Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Tell Yourself That Keeps You Going? (Closed)

Anything you say that keeps you from stopping a hobby or something like that.
#1
“Nothing lasts forever, and that includes the bad times. This too shall pass.”
#2
“Being creative (even if you don’t think you’re very good) is better than being destructive.”
#3
When you get home, your cat is waiting
#4
“As long as you’re writing better than Stephanie Meyer, you’re doing well on your book.”
#5
When I was in the military and doing a long timed trek or such it was ‘I’ll just do another twenty paces’…and then another. When I had cancer it was ‘I’ll just do another day… and then another’….. since my daughter passed away that mantra still kinda worked ‘just another day.. and then ‘if i can do one, I can do two’…. but more and more since then I just have to remind myself that I’ve got some absolutely f*****g fantastic friends and family who have seen me through the lowest time in my life and continue to do so. I was alone in the house for 18 months during the first bit of covid and had to isolate due to being the vulnerable category because of my disabilities..and my fiance didn’t live with me then… but every one of my friends humbled me so much with their help and support. Some days I’d get up and there’d just be like a note on the doorstep with a bit of shopping off one of them, or they’d organise a weekly zoom quiz to keep me socialised. They’re absolute diamonds the lot of them and I tell myself I will not disappoint them.
#6
Better me being hurt than my loved ones being sad because I am not here anymore.
#7
no matter how you would like too ; the murder charges are just not worth it.
#8
There are people doing far worse than you; don’t give up, keep going.
#9
My son would miss me.
#10
Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forwards – Søren Kierkegaard
#11
Better to suffer, than to let others suffer
#12
“What have I always believed? That on the whole, and by and large, if a man lived properly, not according to what any priests said, but according to what seemed decent and honest inside, then it would, at the end, more or less, turn out all right.” —- Small Gods, Sir Terry Pratchett. (Sub “human” or “person” for “man” if you prefer.)
#13
Onward into the fog!
Sometimes it is all you can do :)
#14
Nothing, good nor bad, will last forever. There will always be a next time, chance or moment.
#15
OIYLI – Only if you let it
This is the message I taped to the bottom of my monitor at work when there were some very toxic attitudes being displayed by co-workers. I will not become that sort of person here. It will get you OIYLI.
#16
Just do one thing at a time, and everything will be fine.
#17
I don’t need to monetize my hobby.
#18
Your body won’t let you die so.. just keep going until you do
#19
Just keep swimming!
#20
I know I’ve already added One, but here is another that I read on BoredPanda and it massively helped me through some stuff…
“A rubbish something is better than a perfect nothing…” (or doing something badly is better than achieving nothing at all)
Whoever I’m quoting, thank you for posting this to bored panda.
#21
Stop overthinking, sleep and walk. At random. If not, watch films, call people who you can talk to.
#22
if you die they WILL try to sell your stuff again
#23
“It could probably be worse.”
#24
If I just keep trying I can’t fail. The worst that could happen is that I die before I had a chance to succeed. And you can’t fault a person for dying.
#25
“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.” (thanks Albert Camus)
#26
I have a few…
Never make a permanent decision based on a temporary state of mind/emotion. (re: suicide)
The only person not making a mistake, is the person not doing anything… which is often worse than a mistake in my experience.
The best revenge by far, is living an awesome, full life.
#27
For the wretched of the earth, there is a flame that never dies, even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.
#28
This too will pass
#29
Just walk one step at a time
#30
I think I can, I think I can, I think I can
#31
I only get this shot at life, I’ll make the most out of it
#32
I never really tell myself this, but it’s a subconscious desire that helps keep me going. “continue to be curious”.
There’s a lot of things that I want to explore and encounter for the first time and that is my drive to continue on. It kept me from continuing dark paths in my life — just super depressed points in life.
#33
No matter how bad the situation, my motto for the longest time has been “Keep on Keepin’ On”. I followed that for as long as I can remember. Gotten myself, friends, family, and even strangers through tough times.
#34
I tell myself I’m doing it for someone
#35
But just look at what I DO have!
Look at what I ALONE have Achieved!
I am blessed and grateful.
Practising gratitude is such a simple concept and very effective.
#36
this too shall pass. it may pass like a kidney/ gall stone, but it will pass.
#37
“You will never have to do today again”
“I am irreplaceable”
“Diamonds form under pressure”
“Roses come with thorns”
#38
I still haven’t found my soulmate and you are too stubborn to die single😐…
#39
“Things can’t possibly get worse, right?”
#40
Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.
#41
It is what it is, otherwise it would be different
#42
I need to meet my partner,we’re long distance
#43
Never sink, never go down, be a cork on water.
#44
“One day, I will show them… I will show them all… I shall get my revenge against life! (evil laughter)”
#45
“It may be hard, reeds may be broken, but my saxophone will make a noise so refreshing, I will never want to stop.”
#46
Every up and down is just part of the adventure
#47
“Don’t forget to gas up the car dumbass.”
#48
“During captivity at WWII grandpa went through execution by firing squad 4 times and survived. You can tolerate some pain, so shut up and hold on.” Helped me to go through some serious s**t.
#49
Any day I wake up is a good day. Only had one bad day so far.
#50
“Everything in life is chaos. We only have control over our own thoughts and actions, and definitely not the thoughts and actions of others…”
#51
To quote Kimmy Schmidt “Do you think you can handle this for 10 more seconds? I learned a long time ago that a person can stand just about anything for 10 seconds, then you just start on a new 10 seconds. All you have to do is take it 10 seconds at a time.”
It sounds crazy, but i think about that quote all the time. Now i tell myself, fairly regularly, just do 10 minutes and then we are done. You would be surprised how much you can get done in 10 minutes, or even just 5 on a bad day.
Works on pretty much anything, work, cooking, cleaning, exercise.
#52
Good books, good friends, good music, good food, nature, and freezing cold showers.
#53
3 things.
1. Run towards whatever it is you fear. Fear causes failure. Running towards it causes change. You can’t progress without change.
2. Do something useful every day.
3. Always be kind to everyone no matter how important you are. Everyone is struggling with something.
#54
Thinking of things I am thankful for. Or excepting it is what it is, it won’t last forever.
#55
When things are really bad, I sing “Soon My Work Will All Be Done” by Rev. Gary Davis and I feel somewhat better.
#56
“Something is only true until it isn’t”
#57
Be glad in others happiness for this makes life possible.
#58
“Let it be” ~ My favourite song of The Beatles. When times are hard or something isn’t going well I listen to this song. Try it later one more time and everything will soon work out fine. And if it’s not worth it just “Let it be”.
#59
My life is in Divine and Perfect order
#60
I’m hard on myself and call myself an “idiot” or “not good enough” because it gives me the drive to not be an “Idiot” and try harder to be “Good enough”
#61
#62
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal — it is the courage to continue that counts,”
– Winston Churchill
#63
If you fake laugh long enough you begin to laugh for real and if that doesn’t work animal clips
#64
My dogs need to eat.
#65
Being trying to be happy is not selfish. And if it is it’s okay to be selfish sometimes.
#66
I have not finished writing up my research, and it’s amazing.
#67
When no one else does, my furry family loves and counts on me.
#68
I constantly want to die. but the reason I’m not going to kill myself is because I know the people it will affect and I don’t want to cause others pain
#69
“It’s a bad day, not a bad life, there is more to this.
[…]
This is about giving yourself just one more day, even if it takes 10.000 of those one more mornings, before you get to “I can’t wait for tomorrow”.”
– Hannah Dains, “Don’t kill yourself today”
#70
“Maybe it’s going to be ok.”
#71
“This too shall pass…dont waste all your money on bail.”
#72
I’m not Trump
#73
I only live once!
