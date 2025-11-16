40 Examples Of Writers Leaving Fun And Unique Surprises “Dedicated To Those Who Read The Dedications”

If you’re a book person, the chances are you’ve stumbled across a scribbled dedication in the very front of the book after the title page. Usually rather personal, these dedications can praise a person but also tell them something nice, memorable or even funny. It’s totally up to a giver to decide the message of the dedication.

Some people have surely taken this small and symbolic thing to a whole new level and turned it into an endeavor in its own right. The results vary from genuinely hilarious to slightly weird, but it turns out that a good book dedication is a form of art in itself.

Writer and book blogger Ezioma Nwanyimma who goes by the Twitter handle @EziomaKalu has clearly taken good notice of that and wrapped up the most interesting book dedications in this viral thread. Scroll down to see what she dug up!

#1

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#2

Image source: Jen__Again

#3

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#4

Image source: shiverslightly

#5

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#6

Image source: whisker_lover

#7

Image source: Lyaan09107721

#8

Image source:  Rachel Thomas

#9

Image source: SuhasBondre

#10

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#11

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#12

Image source: tobiathanMP

#13

Image source: FandomHist

#14

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#15

Image source: oliviacruthirds

#16

Image source: oliviacruthirds

#17

Image source: ThreadByDawn

#18

Image source: Engefu1

#19

Image source: kilimandcaro

#20

Image source: AndsSouvenir

#21

Image source: Kiki_7386

#22

Image source: ThorekJanelle

#23

Image source: oliviacruthirds

#24

Image source: oliviacruthirds

#25

Image source: _garr

#26

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#27

Image source: onthemainline

#28

Image source: YylenW

#29

Image source: GarbaggioGoblin

#30

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#31

Image source: moxnixart

#32

Image source: JaneehDG

#33

Image source: Mwaimike

#34

Image source: EziomaKalu

#35

Image source: Jaxter09

#36

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

#37

Image source: Geno

#38

Image source: B_H_Heidkamp

#39

Image source: theveryreverend

#40

Image source:  Ezioma_Nwanyimma

