Nightmare Before Christmas Hand Painted Holiday Decorations (14 Pics)

I’ve been a floral designer since Y2K specializing in weddings and themed parties but Covid hit and out business couldn’t survive years without events. I started creating unique paintings, wreaths and garlands with beloved characters and teams. It’s been a great way to utilize everything I learned as a florist and keep my creative flame alive.

I create custom pieces and Love a challenge so please reach out if you have a special request. Thanks for looking!

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday wreath

24″ Holiday wreath with hand painted Jack, Sally and Zero. The ribbons and ornaments are red, lime green, black and white. I also make custom pieces if you’d like another size, color, style or theme.

Sally in Santa hat Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington and Sally Christmas painting

Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday wreath

Jack Skellington and Zero Christmas wreath

Jack and Zero Holiday Wreath

Jack Skellington Christmas wreath

Jack Skellington wreath

Jsck Skellington Holiday wreath with red, black, white and silver ribbons and ornaments.

Jack and Sally holiday swag

Jack and Sally Holiday Swag

Jack Skellington Holiday Wreath

Hand painted Jack Skellington wreath with red, black and white ornaments and ribbons.

Nightmare before Christmas characters painted on wood

I made this set as a Halloween decoration but the customer ordered it too late to arrive in time so I painted a Merry Christmas sign to go with it as well. I had some leftover clay and thought I’d try to make a snake eating the Christmas tree and it ended up beingvmy favorite part of the set

Nightmare before Christmas Garland

18′ Garland with hand painted Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero and Oogie Boogie. Made to go around a door but I can make garlands any length, color, theme or style.

Nightmare before Christmas Door garland

Patrick Penrose
