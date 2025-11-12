I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

Remember the first time you saw “Night at the Museum”? I do. While a neanderthal was listening to music on an iPod, I was mesmerized.
It’s where my story begins and after all these years, I’ve started to create animated paintings which reunite past and present.
More info: Instagram
#1 How To Be A Lady!
#2 I’ll Start My Diet Tomorrow!
#3 When You’re Home Alone And Hear A Noise
#4 Art Is Fun After All
#5 Folk Fiction
#6 Daddy’s Lil Monster
#7 But First, Let Me Take A Selfie, No Shame!
#8 Frida Patlo
#9 Is There Some Reason My Coffee Isn’t Here? Has He Died, Or Something?
#10 When You Play The Game Of Thrones, You Win Or You Die!
#11 We All Have That One Friend
#12 2 Buckets For The Angels
#13 Tight Club
#14 Never Use Bullets! Just Use Your Friends!
#15 Always Look At The Bright Side Of Life
#16 Strangle Me With Your Love…
#17 Just Keep Talking… And I’ll Keep Smiling And Pretending To Care
#18 Where Am I?!
#19 Fate Is Gonna Find You In Your Glass Of Champagne
#20 Renaissance Vogue
#21 Neoclassical Vogue
#22 Come, Come, Whoever You Are
#23 Baby Boy You Stay On My Mind / Fulfill My Fantasies
