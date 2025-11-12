I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

by

Remember the first time you saw “Night at the Museum”? I do. While a neanderthal was listening to music on an iPod, I was mesmerized.

It’s where my story begins and after all these years, I’ve started to create animated paintings which reunite past and present.

More info: Instagram

#1 How To Be A Lady!

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#2 I’ll Start My Diet Tomorrow!

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#3 When You’re Home Alone And Hear A Noise

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#4 Art Is Fun After All

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#5 Folk Fiction

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#6 Daddy’s Lil Monster

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#7 But First, Let Me Take A Selfie, No Shame!

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#8 Frida Patlo

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#9 Is There Some Reason My Coffee Isn’t Here? Has He Died, Or Something?

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#10 When You Play The Game Of Thrones, You Win Or You Die!

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#11 We All Have That One Friend

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#12 2 Buckets For The Angels

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#13 Tight Club

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#14 Never Use Bullets! Just Use Your Friends!

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#15 Always Look At The Bright Side Of Life

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#16 Strangle Me With Your Love…

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#17 Just Keep Talking… And I’ll Keep Smiling And Pretending To Care

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#18 Where Am I?!

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#19 Fate Is Gonna Find You In Your Glass Of Champagne

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#20 Renaissance Vogue

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#21 Neoclassical Vogue

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#22 Come, Come, Whoever You Are

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

#23 Baby Boy You Stay On My Mind / Fulfill My Fantasies

I Reimagine Old Paintings With Pop Culture Elements

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
27 Amazing Examples Of “Crown Shyness”, A Phenomenon Where Trees Avoid Touching
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Unbelievably Tiny Paintings By Karen Libecap
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What We Learned from the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2020
Woman Almost Keeps A Huge Secret From A New Guy She’s Dating, Is Surprised By His Reaction
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 12-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
2009 Fall Preview – “Dollhouse”
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.