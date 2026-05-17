Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

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Malnourished and abused, Gorgi approached a Puerto Rico Police command center in the city of Bayamón. These fearful steps were about to change his life for good.

“He approached frightened and was looking for affection and protection,” Sgt. Tony Montesinos told The Dodo. “We gave him food and water that evening and after eating he stayed with us awhile and left.” The next day the dog came back. The officers were surprised by how friendly he was despite his apparently difficult past, and seeing how he enjoyed their company, they decided to adopt him.

Gorgi not only found a loving home, he also got a job – he became the station’s surveillance dog. He even has his own badge and a little vest! “He reduces tensions,” says Montesinos. “Everyone loves him. He will have everything he needs for as long as he lives.”

(h/t: thedodo)

Meet Gorgi, the new officer at a Puerto Rico Police station

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

Starving and abused, the former stray appeared near the police station door

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

“He approached frightened and was looking for affection and protection”

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

“We gave him food and water that evening and after eating he stayed with us awhile and left”

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

The next day the dog came back…and the whole station decided to adopt him!

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

Gorgi also got a job – he became the station’s surveillance dog!

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

Though it often seems that his position is an honorary one…

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

Gorgi also helps to reduce the stress the officers have to deal with at work

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

“Everyone loves him. He will have everything he needs for as long as he lives”

Stray Dog Walks Into Police Station, Gets A Job

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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