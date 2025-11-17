16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

by

I made this article because I’m sure everyone has heard of the climate crisis is this bad, we need to take action now, that kind of thing. But no one has actually told us how. These are a couple of easy, fairly cheap and simple options that if everyone does, will make a big difference in the world.

#1 Don’t Waste Food

When food goes to the landfill, it causes a gas called methane which is a really potent greenhouse gas. Saving food for leftovers is very useful.

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#2 Take Home Leftovers From The Restaurant To Eat Later. This Reduces Food Waste And Makes It Easier To Plan Meals In The Future

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#3 Buy Clothes From Thrift Shops. They Are Usually Cheaper, And Much More Eco-Friendly

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#4 Using Reusable Metal Water Bottles Instead Of Plastic Ones Is Easy And Really Helpful

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#5 Bring Your Own Reusable Bags To Stores Means Cutting Down On Carbon Footprint From Plastic Bags

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#6 Donate Old Toys And Things You Don’t Want Anymore, So Someone Else Doesn’t Have To Buy Something New

This reduces the number of items produced, and you won’t have to throw away your old stuff.

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#7 Buy Things Like Sauce And Soap In Big Containers, Instead Of A Bunch Of Tiny Ones. This Reduces The Amount Of Plastic Used

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#8 Shopping Online Can Be Useful, But It Creates A Lot Of Excess Carbon Footprint From Shipping And Extra Packaging. It Is A Lot Better To Go To Stores In Person

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#9 Wearing And Buying More Durable Clothes That You Can Wear For A Long Time Means You Don’t Have To Buy As Much Stuff, Which Is Really Good For The Environment

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#10 Bike, Walk Carpool, Or Use Public Transportation Whenever You Can. This Reduces The Carbon Footprint From Cars

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#11 Try To Buy Local, Organic Food. Non-Organic Foods Are Harmful To The Environment And Probably Not As Healthy

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#12 When You Have Food Waste, Try To Compost It. This Will Turn It Into Soil For Future Gardens And Reduce The Emission Of Methane

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#13 Meat Wastes A Lot Of Water And Makes A Big Carbon Footprint

Avoiding meat and eating plant based alternatives cuts down carbon footprint by a lot.

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#14 When You Go To A Restaurant, Try To Ask For No Straw When Getting A Drink

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#15 Dairy Milk Creates A Lot Of Greenhouse Gasses, And Non-Dairy Alternatives Are Much More Eco-Friendly

Things like almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, rice milk, and others are much better for the environment.

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

#16 Bringing Your Own Reusable Silverware To Restaurants Means They Won’t Have To Give You Plastic Single Use Utensils

16 Easy Ways To Save The Environment

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dopesick: A Gripping Tale of Oxycontin’s Dark History and Big Pharma’s Manipulation
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2021
High School Football Player Tackles Referee: Yes, For Real
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2020
Little Injured Bird Receives Tiny ‘Snowshoes’ And Gets Back On Her Feet
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Russian Street Artist Draws Realistic Portraits In One Hour (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My 10 Favorite Spots To Enjoy Breathtaking Nordic Autumn
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Long Cats That Seem To Stretch ‘Til Infinity (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.