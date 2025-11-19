Stuart Dunkel’s Mouse Art Is As Cute As It Gets, Here Are His Latest Works (30 Pics)

Who would have thought that mice art would sell better than dog art? No one? Well, you would be wrong!

Stuart Dunkel is a painter and musician who is known for his adorable art featuring a mouse named Chuckie as the main character. Though in early childhood Dunkel was drawn to music, which led him to becoming a successful classical musician, later in life, his attention shifted to visual arts. In 1994, Stuart began by painting images of dogs, but the art didn’t really sell. That made the artist look for other subjects.

“The mouse paintings first appeared as part of a running joke with his wife about why there were crumbs on the kitchen counter,” was written in Stuart’s bio. After including his latest painting in an exhibition, he was pleasantly surprised that it was immediately sold. Fast forward to today, as Stuart continues to paint mice and their little shenanigans. “The mouse is clearly autobiographical, but he is also a universal spirit, sharing emotional experiences that range from delight to fear—usually with a sense of humor as well.”

More info: Instagram | stuart-dunkel.com

#1 Muffin Shade

Image source: stuartdunkel

#2 See Me

Image source: stuartdunkel

#3 Magic Butterfly

Image source: stuartdunkel

#4 Jelly Bean Trials

Image source: stuartdunkel

#5 Banana Splits

Image source: stuartdunkel

#6 Butterfly Parade

Image source: stuartdunkel

#7 Sushi Escape

Image source: stuartdunkel

#8 Scout

Image source: stuartdunkel

#9 Popcorn Alley

Image source: stuartdunkel

#10 Donut Fun

Image source: stuartdunkel

#11 My Valentine

Image source: stuartdunkel

#12 Favorite Kiss

Image source: stuartdunkel

#13 Declaration

Image source: stuartdunkel

#14 Dandelion

Image source: stuartdunkel

#15 Strawberry Delight

Image source: stuartdunkel

#16 Hands Full

Image source: stuartdunkel

#17 Cupcake Fun

Image source: stuartdunkel

#18 Joining The Parade

Image source: stuartdunkel

#19 Gumball Peril

Image source: stuartdunkel

#20 Linguini Leash

Image source: stuartdunkel

#21 Blueberry Lover

Image source: stuartdunkel

#22 Valentine Gift

Image source: stuartdunkel

#23 Fig Treat

Image source: stuartdunkel

#24 Bubble Adventure

Image source: stuartdunkel

#25 New Friends

Image source: stuartdunkel

#26 Rock&roll

Image source: stuartdunkel

#27 Tart Attack

Image source: stuartdunkel

#28 Good Night’s Sleep

Image source: stuartdunkel

#29 Cookie Mountain

Image source: stuartdunkel

#30 Golden Treat

Image source: stuartdunkel

