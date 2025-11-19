Stuart Dunkel’s Mouse Art Is As Cute As It Gets, Here Are His Latest Works (30 Pics)

Who would have thought that mice art would sell better than dog art? No one? Well, you would be wrong!
Stuart Dunkel is a painter and musician who is known for his adorable art featuring a mouse named Chuckie as the main character. Though in early childhood Dunkel was drawn to music, which led him to becoming a successful classical musician, later in life, his attention shifted to visual arts. In 1994, Stuart began by painting images of dogs, but the art didn’t really sell. That made the artist look for other subjects.
“The mouse paintings first appeared as part of a running joke with his wife about why there were crumbs on the kitchen counter,” was written in Stuart’s bio. After including his latest painting in an exhibition, he was pleasantly surprised that it was immediately sold. Fast forward to today, as Stuart continues to paint mice and their little shenanigans. “The mouse is clearly autobiographical, but he is also a universal spirit, sharing emotional experiences that range from delight to fear—usually with a sense of humor as well.”
More info: Instagram | stuart-dunkel.com
#1 Muffin Shade
Image source: stuartdunkel
#2 See Me
Image source: stuartdunkel
#3 Magic Butterfly
Image source: stuartdunkel
#4 Jelly Bean Trials
Image source: stuartdunkel
#5 Banana Splits
Image source: stuartdunkel
#6 Butterfly Parade
Image source: stuartdunkel
#7 Sushi Escape
Image source: stuartdunkel
#8 Scout
Image source: stuartdunkel
#9 Popcorn Alley
Image source: stuartdunkel
#10 Donut Fun
Image source: stuartdunkel
#11 My Valentine
Image source: stuartdunkel
#12 Favorite Kiss
Image source: stuartdunkel
#13 Declaration
Image source: stuartdunkel
#14 Dandelion
Image source: stuartdunkel
#15 Strawberry Delight
Image source: stuartdunkel
#16 Hands Full
Image source: stuartdunkel
#17 Cupcake Fun
Image source: stuartdunkel
#18 Joining The Parade
Image source: stuartdunkel
#19 Gumball Peril
Image source: stuartdunkel
#20 Linguini Leash
Image source: stuartdunkel
#21 Blueberry Lover
Image source: stuartdunkel
#22 Valentine Gift
Image source: stuartdunkel
#23 Fig Treat
Image source: stuartdunkel
#24 Bubble Adventure
Image source: stuartdunkel
#25 New Friends
Image source: stuartdunkel
#26 Rock&roll
Image source: stuartdunkel
#27 Tart Attack
Image source: stuartdunkel
#28 Good Night’s Sleep
Image source: stuartdunkel
#29 Cookie Mountain
Image source: stuartdunkel
#30 Golden Treat
Image source: stuartdunkel
