50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

by

I’ll never forget the moment when I first heard about “banana and curry” pizza. It’s a staple in many Swedish pizza restaurants, but the thought of it made my stomach do a backflip. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only atrocious pizza being served around the world, but there’s also a dedicated team of crime-fighters working hard to put an end to disgusting pizzas.

Allow us to introduce you to the brave community of Pizza Crimes on Reddit. This online group is dedicated to calling out and locking up all of the worst offenders around the globe. If you think pineapple on pizza is controversial, you haven’t seen anything yet. Enjoy scrolling through this list of photos that should definitely be illegal, and be sure to upvote the pics that bring shame to the pizza name.

#1 This Ain’t Right

Image source: ConstructionFuture79

#2 The Worst Of Them All

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: YungGerbil7, SPEAKERFOXXX

#3 Almost

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: NedPimpton

#4 Cruel And Unusual

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: jnmtx

#5 I May Have Committed A Crime, I Call It The Pizzadog

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: TheSurgeon83

#6 R(Epost)eddit

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: SpyCJL

#7 🤔

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Patient_Edge1340

#8 I- I Can’t

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Prince-of-Trickery

#9 Go Straight To Jail

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: drgnfire867

#10 I Agree With The Italians

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: KingOfSh*tMountan

#11 Oh No, Happy New Year’s Eve Everyone. I Still Wouldn’t Eat This. This Is Too Much?

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Nickel6661

#12 Mortal Pizza Crime

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: TheGreyGauntlet

#13 Does This Count?

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: chiefsfan_713_08, dj_big_naturals

#14 Pizza Crime In Progress

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: TK528e

#15 Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Before But The City Of Pittsburgh Need To Be Charged With A Felony

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: JTB696699

#16 This One Right Here, Officers

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: wickedishrag

#17 Please Tell Me This Is Satire

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Xkrystahey

#18 My Wife’s First Homemade Pizza

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: syphon3980

#19 Two Slices Of Pepperoni Pizza, With Mac’n Cheese, Sandwiched And Deep-Fried

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Coffspring

#20 Saw Someone Link This Sub On A Post I Made, Here’s A Pizza I Ordered From A Wing Place, That Obviously Doesn’t Specialize In Pizza

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: theRealEcho-299

#21 Rule Number One: Don’t Develop Empathy

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: 82skadoo, 8bitVanny

#22 Actual Crime

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: shartbike321

#23 Happy Easter, Ya Filthy Animals

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: JoeSicbo

#24 I’ve Had This Korean Corn Cheese Pizza And It Was Delicious But I Understand I Will Be Going To Jail Now

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: tomremixed

#25 Pizza Flavored Pizza

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: berserker1989

#26 Extra Crispy

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: i_lost_my_stapler

#27 Buenos Aires Has The Finest Pies!

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: DiceGames

#28 Whenever You Think You’ve Seen It All, Brazil Will Prove You Wrong

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: ochrence

#29 Well Guys… I’ve Seen It All

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: theresabattle

#30 ???

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: idossantos97, Casey

#31 I Call It Sewer Floods Pizza. Banana And Condensed Milk Can Be Tasty, But It Certainly Lacks In Presentation

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: reddit.com

#32 I Know It’s April Fools Today, But This Is A Step Too Far

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Slowvia

#33 Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. My GF Eats Pizza Upside Down. Picks The Crust Apart Then Eats The Sauce/Cheese Off The Plate

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: loneliness_sucks_D

#34 I Had A Customer Order Anchovies And Banana Pepper Pizza. No Sauce

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: ScurvyDongers

#35 I Was Curious As To What The “Pizza Americano” Was On The Menu In Venice, Italy

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: lama579

#36 What An Abomination!

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: ChemicalFennel3

#37 Found On Facebook, Left In A Locker Since March 2010

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Mett_Bleck

#38 Gotta Be A Pizza Crime

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Jerseycity_rep

#39 Pizza I Was Forced To Make At Work. No Sauce, No Cheese, All Disgrace

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: loganmrfhs

#40 4cheese Blend My A**. There Aren’t Even 4 Pieces Of Cheese On This Sh*t

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Rat_slapper_2021

#41 Accidentally Ordered A Pizza With No Toppings. And They Actually Delivered It

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: B_Rian89

#42 This Tweet Forced Me To Post It

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: SlimThiccObesity

#43 Ordered A Pizza Named “All American”. Never Been To America, But I’m Sure This Is Not How They Eat Pizzas There

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: weekendrant

#44 What The F**k Is This

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Plague_King_

#45 First Post Here. These Have To Count

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: jaxberg

#46 Ordered A Kids Pizza

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Airmer

#47 Former UK Prime Minister’s Pizza

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: DoctorDoom, trussliz

#48 I Wouldn’t Touch My Shrimpizza Either

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Old-Man-Clemens

#49 I Hate My Country Over This, Can You Guess?

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: Giant_Glory

#50 Tortilla Pizza With Baked Snack Mix. Made By Me

50 Pizza Crimes That Are Way Worse Than Pineapple On Pizza

Image source: gloandi

#51 These People Order A No Sauce, No Cheese Double Pepperoni Every Week!

#52 First Post Here. These Have To Count

#53 Was Told This 15$ Ski Lodge Pizza Fit Here, Smaller Than My Hand

