Japanese Couple Captures Every Time Their Cats Watch Them Eat

by

No matter how hard asleep, my cat would always wake up and race downstairs when he’d hear my mom chopping meat. But he’d only stick around while she was cooking. However, these two cats from Japan also awkwardly watch their humans eat. Every single time.

The two felines seem to never miss their owners’ dinner as it is meticulously documented on the couple’s Instagram. No wonder the meals look so mouth-watering – under the supervision of such adorably strict kitties, hoomins have no other choice but to oblige.

More info: Instagram (h/t: lovemeow)

