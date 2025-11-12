I Make Art With A Double Function – Coaster And Recipe

These one-of-a-kind coasters are made out of 1/4″ thick birch wood and feature classic cocktail recipes and matching hand-drawn glasses. These take functional art to a whole new level!
More info: lucidwood.com
Each coaster is unique and shows the wood grain through the image! Order online: https://www.lucidwood.com/cocktail-coasters
Sidecar–yum!
Old Fashioned–definitely my favorite
Mojito–Summer is coming!
Martini–a true classic.
Margarita–yes please!
Manhattan–not just for New Yorkers.
Dark N’ Stormy–lesser known, but soooo good.
Cosmopolitan–the one to rule them all. Order yours online: https://www.lucidwood.com/cocktail-coasters
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us