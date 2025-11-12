I Make Art With A Double Function – Coaster And Recipe

by

These one-of-a-kind coasters are made out of 1/4″ thick birch wood and feature classic cocktail recipes and matching hand-drawn glasses. These take functional art to a whole new level!

More info: lucidwood.com

Each coaster is unique and shows the wood grain through the image! Order online: https://www.lucidwood.com/cocktail-coasters

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Sidecar–yum!

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Old Fashioned–definitely my favorite

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Mojito–Summer is coming!

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Martini–a true classic.

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Margarita–yes please!

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Manhattan–not just for New Yorkers.

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Dark N’ Stormy–lesser known, but soooo good.

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Cosmopolitan–the one to rule them all. Order yours online: https://www.lucidwood.com/cocktail-coasters

I Make Art With A Double Function &#8211; Coaster And Recipe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 31 Somber Photos From History Each Tell A Gut-Wrenching Story
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Woman Sees Her Cat On Facebook Who’s Been Missing For 2 Years
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Childless Couple Get Accused Of ‘Ruining’ A Family Vacation By Not Going, Find Out They Were Expected To Babysit
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Artist Illustrates Human Behavior Jumping Across Different Mediums
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
You Probably Think You’re Good At Science – This True-Or-False Quiz May Prove You Wrong
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
A Sphere TV Show is Coming to HBO Max
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.