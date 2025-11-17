Hey Pandas, Is There Anything About Yourself That You Get Tired Of Explaining To Others? (Closed)

My first name is quite unusual so I generally have to explain how to pronounce it and what it means, which is not the best combination for a mostly introverted person in daily life. How do you deal with your personal social oddities in life?
I consider myself an introvert who values solitude and seeks moments of personal recharge. Unlike my iPhone 7’s battery, I don’t want my personal battery to drain quickly. I don’t always want to partake in any social activity, sometimes, I just like to be independent and pursue my own activities.
Tired of explaining to people why I cry so easily. I wish I was emotionless as it would’ve prevented all of my problems
Yes. My skin condition. I have been suffering from psoriasis since my childhood days. It is really tough and tiring to explain it to curious beings.
Why I’m fidgeting/stimming so much. And how sometimes, I talk faster than I think of words, so I stumble over words and repeat things. Also, how I’m really bad at saying what I mean, and how that’s why I write poetry.
my sweaty palms. its genetic and i have no way of controlling it and i feel really bad when someone just shouts “EWWWW” when i accidentally touch them. like it’s just sweat, chill. i know some people who hold my hand anyways and say they don’t mind and i’m rlly grateful to have those people in my life
I am not a boy or a girl I AM NONBINARY
1.Yes My name really is my name even tho its not Finnish and i look Finnish (what ever that means).
2. No I do not know why the bones in my feet sometimes pop out and yes it does hurt.
3. No you can not just come and touch my hair without asking.
I’m happily married for 20 years next year. Knowing my wife since summer 2000. She worked on a cruise ship, I was a passenger. It started very innocent, we were friends. Then best friends. Then decided to finally make the ultimate next step. We got married in summer 2004. I’m Swiss, my wife’s from Thailand. We met in the US. She was working several years on Cruise ships around the world, in Restaurants, Hotels and even as Restaurant manager at a Sheraton. And yet: How many times I have to hear I went to Thailand to “buy” a wife, just because of her Nationality. I’m tired of explaining and telling our story. But here on BP I’m happy to do so.
That i do actually have a very bad wrist injury and there’s currently no explanation for the cause of the pain and no way of fixing it. Most of the people are just like “oh, yeah, it’s probably this one specific thing that i/someone i know had” even if that thing has already been ruled out or was actually something entirely different, or they’ll ask me if I’ve tried a specific thing yet, even if that thing is either super obvious or really, really stupid. Like, no, I obviously haven’t tried wearing a brace, because that would be the most obvious thing to do and would probably be the first thing suggested by a doctor and I love being in constant pain.
People hear about my time in prison and assume that I will tell them all about it. I won’t. I won’t even tell them why I ended up in there, even though that only makes their curiosity workse
Mental health issues can be so hard for others to truly understand, that explaining them makes me feel lonely. They are trying, but clearly have no clue what I’m talking about.
