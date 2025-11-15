Hey Pandas, What Was One Moment That Made You Want To Say: Back In My Day? (Closed)

Everyone knows people can be stupid sometimes. We also know that we used to hate when our parents/grandparents would go in a rant, talking about “the good old days.” However, this proves that sometimes you wanna do that very thing.
#1
I’m in 6th grade and when my brother asks what it was like when I was a kid I always said “Back in my day”
#2
i say this whenever i look at a playground or anything that reminds me of when I was a (younger) kid
#3
Was I was little, I had an ipod. My family didn’t have a TV, and out of 6 people, only my mom had a computer, which technically belonged to the school she worked for. My 3 siblings and I were only allowed 1 hour of screen time, and that was only on Saturdays and Sundays. If we were caught on a device during the week, our Saturday and Sunday screentime for that weekend was taken away.
I live a super lucky life. Not a rich one, but I’m so blessed. I have so many great things that I’m so thankful for… yet at the same time I wish I could go back in time when I would get little exposure to electronics. When I learn about people that have TV’s in their rooms, the newest iphone, their own personal laptop, etc… I feel very happy that they have all of these good things, but it also makes we want to mention my early life.
#4
My younger sister asked me about Play-Dough. I remember so much memories with that goo..
#5
When I read comments of young teenagers saying that video games like Super Mario Galaxy 2 was their childhood. I grew up with the NES, SNES and N64, so I had the urge to tell those kids: “Back in my day…” Also those kids will never know what it was like to use floppy disks!
#6
When my youngest son watched some old John Hughes movies with me.( Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles etc)Asked if people/styles really looked that way and if certain things were accurate. Hence the back in my day…
#7
Well i was born in 2009, so there were certain toys and games and music we would hear and my little bro was born in 2012 ish so i do that all the time!
