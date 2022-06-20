Strangers Things Season 4 Part 2 Will Be Two Episodes

“Stranger Things” on Netflix from the Duffer Bros. went from starting as an incredibly interesting story circulating around a coming-of-age set of characters in the 70s, and now the 80s, dealing with something otherworldly to a fight for their lives almost constantly against something out of a dark fairytale. With its growth and immense popularity the budget and expectations quickly went through the roof, even when content wasn’t as constant as it could have been with a new season coming over a year’s time later. While “Stranger Things” Season 4 only premiered in May, the final two episodes required so much additional production compared to the rest of the season that the final two episodes were delayed until July 1st. Below, we’ve gone into detail on Strange Things, the newest season so far, and what’s expected to come with “Stranger Things” Season 4’s final two episodes to come with Part 2 and the future of the series beyond Season 4, the series finale, Season 5.
Stranger Things
“Stranger Things” premiered its first season on Netflix back in 2016 with each season after released longer and longer away from the last with Season 2 of Stranger Things premiering in October 2017, and Season 3 premiered almost two years later in July 2019 and Season 4 Part 1 premiered almost 3 years after Season 3 on May 27th. “Stranger Things” has maintained the same general concept but the new horrors brought upon the characters each season could never be predicted and the show has always left viewers curious, interested, invested, and wanting much more. Overall, a child that was the main subject of a test facility that was breaking the boundaries of human evolution and science escapes and meets a group of friends and from there they have battled the evilest of evils from a parallel dimension looking to destroy ours for reasons unknown. As each season of the science fiction horror drama expanded deeper into the characters as they grew up, new evils presented themselves, each linked to the last and presenting an even greater threat. While each season the characters have vanquished the evil at that moment, something stronger always returns, which brought us to the current and possible final and ultimate villain of “Stranger Things”: Vecna.
Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1
As with previous seasons of “Stranger Things”, likely due to the ages of the actors changing their appearance too drastically to attempt seasons to pick up directly where the last season ended, there was a time gap present with the characters aged and time has passed showing the change in friendship and other details regarding the core set of characters: Will, Eleven, Max, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and others. Season 4 itself started with three different groups of characters separated and trying to rejoin each other while also fighting off the evils of The Upside Down in their respective areas. Eventually, we were given answers regarding the very existence and creation of The Upside Down and its ultimate mastermind, mentioned above, Vecna. However, as Eleven has come to the realization that she has been aware of the origins of The Upside Down and Vecna from deep within her memory all along, the future of what could happen within the show, even just within the next two episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 2, remains severely uncertain and highly anticipated among fans.
Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2
During “Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 1’s climax, it was revealed that not only did Eleven open the initial portal to The Upside Down, but she may also have actually inadvertently created it as well. However, the exact process of the transformation of Vecna and the creation of The Upside Down wasn’t truly detailed, more details are likely to come with the two episodes of “Stranger Things” that will make up Season 4 Part 2. It’s a little confusing to some but to clarify, “Stranger Things” Season 4 was only extended into Part 1 and Part 2 due to the extensive production required for the last two episodes to be complete, as they will premier on July 1st, slightly a month after “Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 1 was released, and Season 5 will be the absolute final season, whenever it arrives. According to Netflix’s fandom site, Tudum, Episode 8 of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 2 will be 1 hour and 25 minutes long while Episode 9 of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 2 will have a total runtime that could compete with a film in theaters at nearly 2 and a half hours. Overall, “Stranger Things” has been a very dark show from the beginning but how much deeper of a horror vibe the show has given off as we go deeper into the story has only proven time and time again that anything could happen to any character at any time.