The Most Hilarious 40 Dog Bed Thefts That Were Caught On Camera And Shared Online

If you’ve ever paid attention to a dog for a while, you might have noticed that they’re incredibly gracious creatures. They might stir up a fuss over a stolen treat or bone, but most of the time, they love to share and get along well with other animals.
Sometimes, though, their graciousness is pushed to the limit, and it’s then fun to see their responses. The Reddit community r/Stolendogbeds showcases all the cunning culprits who’ve kicked dogs out of their comfy spots, as well as the reactions of our canine friends.
#1 Stolen Dog House
#2 It’s 7 Degrees Outside And The King Has Claimed His Bed
#3 I Was Able To Capture The Raw Anguish He Felt After Losing His Bed To The Void
#4 That’s Not My Dog
#5 Not A Dog But I Feel Like This Counts?
#6 Exiled To The Butt Bed
#7 Almost Bed Revenge
#8 They Have Four Towers, Three Cat Hammocks, And Unlimited Access To The Couches, But The Dog’s Bed Is Best
#9 The Dog Wasn’t Too Happy About The New Baby
#10 Nope, Not Today
#11 I Don’t Think This Is How This Is Supposed To Work At All
#12 I Feel This Is Appropriate Here
#13 My Dog’s Pillow Fell To The Roof Couple Days Ago. It Has A New Owner Now
#14 Adopted Her 5 Days Ago And She’s Already Made Her Move
#15 The Worst Trade Deal In The History Of Trade Deals
#16 An Uneasy (And Temporary) Truce
#17 Now 2/4 Of The Dogs Are Waiting To Use The Bed
#18 Boots Tried To Steal Poppy’s Bed But Poppy Said Nope
#19 She Can’t Say No To Her Best Friend
#20 I Was Cleaning My Room And Forgot To Move Stuff Off His Bed
#21 He Didn’t Even Get A Chance To Try It Out For The First Time Before Elliot Stole It
#22 He’s Not Allowed On The Couch So I Got Him His Own Couch, Our New Cat Decided To Claim It For Himself
#23 Cat Stole The Entire Dog Kennel, Dog Extra Sad
#24 I Feel Like I’ve Failed Him Somehow
#25 My Sweet Lab Is Too Timid To Kick The Cat Off His Mat, So He Just Stares Forlornly At His Rightful Place By The Fire… I Usually Have To Remove The Cat Myself
#26 The Cat Is Alpha In This House
#27 How Rude! Caught Mid Push Off The Last Of The Corner
#28 My Dog Is Pretty Upset That The Kittens Got A Special Bed And He Didn’t
#29 Stolen Kid Chairs
#30 This Bed Isn’t Even For A Real Dog, It’s For A Toy Dog I Had As A Child; He’s Overflowing
#31 My Dad Moved The Dog Bed Into The Living Room To Keep The Dog Off Their New Couch, Here’s How That’s Going
#32 Husband Had A Little Too Much To Drink Last Night
#33 Got The Dogs New Beds
#34 Two Beds, Two Cats
#35 Yes Yes, Stay There
#36 I Mean Technically The Dog Bed Was Stolen, Just Not By A Cat
#37 Mom Put The Dog Bed Up To Vacuum, And She Hasn’t Been Able To Put It Back Hours Later
#38 One Of Our Foster Kitties Stole His First Bed Today, We Are So Proud
#39 Accidentally Ordered A Dog Bed For My Cat
#40 Perfect Fit
