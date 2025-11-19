The Most Hilarious 40 Dog Bed Thefts That Were Caught On Camera And Shared Online

If you’ve ever paid attention to a dog for a while, you might have noticed that they’re incredibly gracious creatures. They might stir up a fuss over a stolen treat or bone, but most of the time, they love to share and get along well with other animals. 

Sometimes, though, their graciousness is pushed to the limit, and it’s then fun to see their responses. The Reddit community r/Stolendogbeds showcases all the cunning culprits who’ve kicked dogs out of their comfy spots, as well as the reactions of our canine friends.

More info: Reddit

#1 Stolen Dog House

Image source: AryanAngel

#2 It’s 7 Degrees Outside And The King Has Claimed His Bed

Image source: asillyfrog

#3 I Was Able To Capture The Raw Anguish He Felt After Losing His Bed To The Void

Image source: TrulyDannyDeVito

#4 That’s Not My Dog

Image source: DreamCyclone84

#5 Not A Dog But I Feel Like This Counts?

Image source: CatherineConstance

#6 Exiled To The Butt Bed

Image source: PM_me_your_goldens

#7 Almost Bed Revenge

Image source: Mustaka

#8 They Have Four Towers, Three Cat Hammocks, And Unlimited Access To The Couches, But The Dog’s Bed Is Best

Image source: JadedAcanthacea

#9 The Dog Wasn’t Too Happy About The New Baby

Image source: esthersharon

#10 Nope, Not Today

Image source: BenEatsNails

#11 I Don’t Think This Is How This Is Supposed To Work At All

Image source: seaturtle79

#12 I Feel This Is Appropriate Here

Image source: croatoan88

#13 My Dog’s Pillow Fell To The Roof Couple Days Ago. It Has A New Owner Now

Image source: Scalettas

#14 Adopted Her 5 Days Ago And She’s Already Made Her Move

Image source: prettyflie164

#15 The Worst Trade Deal In The History Of Trade Deals

Image source: SixtiethDread

#16 An Uneasy (And Temporary) Truce

Image source: hammygrammy

#17 Now 2/4 Of The Dogs Are Waiting To Use The Bed

Image source: I_Touch_Chickens

#18 Boots Tried To Steal Poppy’s Bed But Poppy Said Nope

Image source: anonymous

#19 She Can’t Say No To Her Best Friend

Image source: Anonymous-Latina

#20 I Was Cleaning My Room And Forgot To Move Stuff Off His Bed

Image source: anonymous

#21 He Didn’t Even Get A Chance To Try It Out For The First Time Before Elliot Stole It

Image source: aloofwatermelon

#22 He’s Not Allowed On The Couch So I Got Him His Own Couch, Our New Cat Decided To Claim It For Himself

Image source: anonymous

#23 Cat Stole The Entire Dog Kennel, Dog Extra Sad

Image source: SpunkyDaisy

#24 I Feel Like I’ve Failed Him Somehow

Image source: Cvirdy

#25 My Sweet Lab Is Too Timid To Kick The Cat Off His Mat, So He Just Stares Forlornly At His Rightful Place By The Fire… I Usually Have To Remove The Cat Myself

Image source: PutinsHorse

#26 The Cat Is Alpha In This House

Image source: DobbHeadPlus

#27 How Rude! Caught Mid Push Off The Last Of The Corner

Image source: Xenograth

#28 My Dog Is Pretty Upset That The Kittens Got A Special Bed And He Didn’t

Image source: clearmind21

#29 Stolen Kid Chairs

Image source: Janellius

#30 This Bed Isn’t Even For A Real Dog, It’s For A Toy Dog I Had As A Child; He’s Overflowing

Image source: Gray_Kaleidoscope

#31 My Dad Moved The Dog Bed Into The Living Room To Keep The Dog Off Their New Couch, Here’s How That’s Going

Image source: Rina_Short

#32 Husband Had A Little Too Much To Drink Last Night

Image source: bugxface

#33 Got The Dogs New Beds

Image source: alg4302

#34 Two Beds, Two Cats

Image source: Mrs_Enid_Kapelsen

#35 Yes Yes, Stay There

Image source: EXYLRH

#36 I Mean Technically The Dog Bed Was Stolen, Just Not By A Cat

Image source: jumperposse

#37 Mom Put The Dog Bed Up To Vacuum, And She Hasn’t Been Able To Put It Back Hours Later

Image source: Ephy20

#38 One Of Our Foster Kitties Stole His First Bed Today, We Are So Proud

Image source: Nikerbocker

#39 Accidentally Ordered A Dog Bed For My Cat

Image source: HumanPotato67

#40 Perfect Fit

Image source: nicnacnoo8

