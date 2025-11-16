Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)

by

Part two of an anthology series.

1994, Battle of Grozny, Chechnya. Twenty years before Russia invaded Ukraine, they also did so with Chechnya, twice. We’re at ground zero with a malicious Russian soldier as he takes his malicious pleasure out on the surroundings…

Check out my new webcomic, MOTHERLAND, part of an anthology comic collection of stories called DOOMED. This story is drawn by my fabulous artist and collaborator, Nicolás Miérez. I have written the story and lettered the type. Enjoy!

You can find part 1 here

Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)
Doomed: Motherland (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
