Architecture Student Spends 10 Months Drawing New York City In Incredible Detail

Egyptian young man Hossam Mohamed drew New York city just on 70*100 cm paper incredible detail. It took him 10 months to finish this ink drawing. Hossam is still an undergraduate student in the architecture department. He started drawing 2 years ago but he is a talented teacher already.
The biggest Hossam dreams are to complete his postgraduate studies in Italy, to be a known man, and make a great gallery.
He said: “I’m sure that if there is a mind of a dreamer and a man is working hard, he will achieve whatever he wants.”
