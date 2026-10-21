Blind Calf Born With Buckled Legs Finds A Loving Home, And His Progress Is Touching Thousands

If you need a reason to smile today, meet Stevie Wonders, the sweet, blind calf who is taking the internet by storm. Born without sight and with buckled legs, Stevie’s journey from a small farm in Republic, Missouri, USA, to his forever home reminds us how powerful kindness can be.
A blind calf needed special care, and a loving farm family stepped up to give him a chance
When Stevie was born completely blind, his original family, a group of kindhearted cattle farmers, knew he would need extra care to thrive. Wanting the best for him, they set out to find him a loving home where he could receive the special attention he deserved.
In a touching series of posts shared on Anderson Farm Family’s Instagram account, owners Emily and Austin document Stevie’s journey, capturing every heartwarming milestone as he learns to navigate his world through touch, sound, and most importantly, love.
In a viral video, Stevie the blind calf enjoys his first playful moments, as his owner’s proud giggles fill the background
In a viral video, Stevie reaches a momentous milestone as he plays for the first time. Using his other senses to navigate the world around him, he moves excitedly around a pole. In the background, his owner’s joyful giggles say it all, filled with pride and delight as they watch Stevie explore his surroundings and enjoy his newfound freedom.
“I just want him to be taken care of,” one farmer’s heartfelt words helped Stevie find a loving home
In a previous post, the owners shared the incredible story of how Stevie came to them through a chain of kindness within the farming community:
“Farmers and ranchers can receive a lot of backlash, and sometimes people forget that there are SO many who genuinely love and care about their cattle and want the absolute best for them… When I spoke to the man on the phone, he simply told me, ‘I just want him to be taken care of.’ That seriously touched my heart. He may not be able to see how loved he is, but he will absolutely feel it.”
From learning to moo to following familiar voices, Stevie is finding his feet on the farm
Stevie’s steady progress and gentle nature have amazed his owners and captured his followers’ hearts as he settles into his new home.
As Stevie grows more comfortable in his new surroundings, he keeps reaching sweet little milestones that give his owners plenty to celebrate. He’s learning to recognize their voices when it’s time for a bottle, discovering his first “moo,” and taking in the gentle sounds of the farm, from the crisp morning air to the breeze rustling around him.
Stevie’s story is a beautiful reminder that love can help us find our way, even without sight
The calf’s journey has touched thousands of viewers online, with many following along as he grows more confident and discovers the world around him. And the comments reflect just that: “That was the cutest thing ever!! His confidence is growing each day!! ❤️”, one viewer said while another shared, “I have not seen anything this cute ever!! ❤️”
Stevie’s heartwarming journey continues to melt hearts as fans celebrate every little milestone in his life
For some, following Stevie’s journey has become a regular source of joy, with one fan admitting, “I find myself crying yet again over your page in the best way! This has made my day, as your farm does every day! ❤️” As Stevie continues to grow stronger, practice his little moos, and explore the farm alongside his animal siblings, his growing community of admirers eagerly follows every new chapter.
Stevie’s story is a beautiful reminder that with a little patience, compassion, and love, even the most vulnerable can find their place in the world.
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