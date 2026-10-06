Kevin Cronin: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Kevin Cronin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Cronin

October 6, 1951

Evanston, Illinois, US

75 Years Old

Libra

Kevin Cronin: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Kevin Cronin?

Kevin Cronin is an American singer who defined the sound of classic arena rock. His soaring vocals and emotional sincerity helped REO Speedwagon become one of the most successful touring bands of the late twentieth century.

He rose to major fame with their legendary 1977 live album, which set a platinum standard that paved the way for decades of massive stadium tours, and he is still recognized for his iconic blonde hair.

Early Life and Education

Rhythm and melody filled the suburban Illinois home where Kevin Cronin grew up. His mother always played theatrical records around the house, inspiring her young son to learn the guitar and teach music to local neighborhood kids.

Brother Rice High School in Chicago later provided a stage for his growing passion. He performed in local battle of the bands contests and polished his songwriting skills before continuing his studies at the College of DuPage.

Notable Relationships

Married to Lisa Marie Wells, the songwriter previously experienced a brief marriage with his first wife, Denise. The couple met at a holiday party in the late eighties and subsequently wed during a scenic spring ceremony.

He shares three children with Wells, with whom he resides in a spacious California home. He also has an older child from his first marriage, and his musical children occasionally perform alongside him.

Career Highlights

The classic rock album Hi Infidelity transformed the group into a global powerhouse. It spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts and eventually achieved a prestigious diamond certification for selling over 10 million copies.

Through television guest appearances, the veteran frontman expanded his reach to modern audiences. He performed on the hit drama series Ozark and hosted several episodes of the music showcase Legends and Lyrics to connect with new generations.

He has earned multiple industry accolades for his exceptional catalog of power ballads. His enduring anthems continue to dominate classic rock radio, cementing Cronin as an influential voice in the history of American arena rock.

Signature Quote

“Many times I don’t understand how it is I’m able to do it. I just try to respect the fact that I can.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Wanted To Get A Cat And Feed It Vegan Dry Food, Roommate Passes That On To The Shelter Worker And They Decline Her Application
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Complete Guide to Mission: Impossible Movie Series
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2023
New Trend Shows How Unhinged Text Messages From Parents Get And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2025
Deeply Satisfying Cake Art By Ksenia Penkina Patisserie
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 26-March-2026
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2026
This Girls-Only Dream Gym Packed With Thoughtful Details Is Making Some Folks Call It ‘Segregation’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025