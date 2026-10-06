Kevin Cronin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kevin Cronin
October 6, 1951
Evanston, Illinois, US
75 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Kevin Cronin?
Kevin Cronin is an American singer who defined the sound of classic arena rock. His soaring vocals and emotional sincerity helped REO Speedwagon become one of the most successful touring bands of the late twentieth century.
He rose to major fame with their legendary 1977 live album, which set a platinum standard that paved the way for decades of massive stadium tours, and he is still recognized for his iconic blonde hair.
Early Life and Education
Rhythm and melody filled the suburban Illinois home where Kevin Cronin grew up. His mother always played theatrical records around the house, inspiring her young son to learn the guitar and teach music to local neighborhood kids.
Brother Rice High School in Chicago later provided a stage for his growing passion. He performed in local battle of the bands contests and polished his songwriting skills before continuing his studies at the College of DuPage.
Notable Relationships
Married to Lisa Marie Wells, the songwriter previously experienced a brief marriage with his first wife, Denise. The couple met at a holiday party in the late eighties and subsequently wed during a scenic spring ceremony.
He shares three children with Wells, with whom he resides in a spacious California home. He also has an older child from his first marriage, and his musical children occasionally perform alongside him.
Career Highlights
The classic rock album Hi Infidelity transformed the group into a global powerhouse. It spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts and eventually achieved a prestigious diamond certification for selling over 10 million copies.
Through television guest appearances, the veteran frontman expanded his reach to modern audiences. He performed on the hit drama series Ozark and hosted several episodes of the music showcase Legends and Lyrics to connect with new generations.
He has earned multiple industry accolades for his exceptional catalog of power ballads. His enduring anthems continue to dominate classic rock radio, cementing Cronin as an influential voice in the history of American arena rock.
Signature Quote
“Many times I don’t understand how it is I’m able to do it. I just try to respect the fact that I can.”
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