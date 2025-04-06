Stephen Graham Addresses The Possibility of ‘Adolescence’ Season 2

After the massive success of Netflix’s crime drama, Adolescence, co-creator Stephen Graham is spilling the beans on a potential second season. Graham, who also plays the role of Eddie Miller in the mini-series, is reacting to the overwhelming response to the show. The series, which follows the lives of a British family after their 13-year-old son is arrested for murder, garnered 24.3 million views in its first four days after its March 13, 2025, premiere. Adolescence quickly became a record-breaking for Netflix after it climbed to 66.3 million views in two weeks.
In an interview with Variety, Graham and his wife, Hannah Walters, who serves as a producing partner for the show, reflected on the response it has received. Graham admitted they weren’t anticipating Adolescence’s massive impact, considering its dark subject matter. “We’re number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Australia,” added Graham. Walters added that the couple has received countless messages from parents concerned about the content their children could be consuming on the internet. Walters is also currently pushing for the show to be screened in schools in partnership with Netflix.
While talking about the future of the show, Graham confessed that there is the possibility of developing another story. Walters added that she would love to work with Netflix again, but she believes it would be hard to match the success of the first season. She also insisted that even if the show continues in the future, a prequel to Jamie’s story is “certainly not going to happen.”
Owen Cooper Shares What It Was Like To Play Jamie Miller
In an interview with Teen Vogue, Adolescence lead actor, Owen Cooper, opened up about taking on the challenging role of Jamie at the age of just 14. The young star revealed that Episode 3 was the first to be filmed, and that it marked his very first time on set. Turns out that Cooper did not prepare beforehand and dove straight into the rehearsals without much emotional groundwork.
However, for Episode 1, he would spend hours rehearsing with Graham, who helped him really get inside Jamie’s mind. According to Cooper, Graham told him: “You’re never going to see your mum again. You’re never going to see your dad again. You’re never going to see your friends again.” The young actor kept repeating this powerful line in his head as the two of them shot their scenes at the jail.
Cooper also reflected on his collaborative process with director Phil Barantini. He mentioned that between takes, Barantini would often hold note sessions to provide him feedback on how to tweak certain parts of his performance. The actor shared that they would spend three weeks per episode. The first week included rehearsing the actors’ movements and the blocking, the second week included practicing with the camera, and by the third week, everyone was fully immersed in their characters.
Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.
|Adolescence
|Cast
|Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, Amélie Pease
|Release Date
|March 13, 2025
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Philip Barantini
|Produced by
|Jo Johnson
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
|Plot Summary
|A gripping crime drama following a British family whose lives unravel after their 13-year-old son is arrested for the murder of a classmate.
|Musical Elements
|Original score composed by Aaron May and David Ridley
|Current Status
|Released on March 13, 2025, available for streaming on Netflix
