Stephen Graham Addresses The Possibility of ‘Adolescence’ Season 2

by

After the massive success of Netflix’s crime drama, Adolescence, co-creator Stephen Graham is spilling the beans on a potential second season. Graham, who also plays the role of Eddie Miller in the mini-series, is reacting to the overwhelming response to the show. The series, which follows the lives of a British family after their 13-year-old son is arrested for murder, garnered 24.3 million views in its first four days after its March 13, 2025, premiere. Adolescence quickly became a record-breaking for Netflix after it climbed to 66.3 million views in two weeks. 

In an interview with Variety, Graham and his wife, Hannah Walters, who serves as a producing partner for the show, reflected on the response it has received. Graham admitted they weren’t anticipating Adolescence’s massive impact, considering its dark subject matter. “We’re number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Australia,” added Graham. Walters added that the couple has received countless messages from parents concerned about the content their children could be consuming on the internet. Walters is also currently pushing for the show to be screened in schools in partnership with Netflix. 

While talking about the future of the show, Graham confessed that there is the possibility of developing another story. Walters added that she would love to work with Netflix again, but she believes it would be hard to match the success of the first season. She also insisted that even if the show continues in the future, a prequel to Jamie’s story is “certainly not going to happen.” 

Owen Cooper Shares What It Was Like To Play Jamie Miller

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Adolescence lead actor, Owen Cooper, opened up about taking on the challenging role of Jamie at the age of just 14. The young star revealed that Episode 3 was the first to be filmed, and that it marked his very first time on set. Turns out that Cooper did not prepare beforehand and dove straight into the rehearsals without much emotional groundwork. 

However, for Episode 1, he would spend hours rehearsing with Graham, who helped him really get inside Jamie’s mind. According to Cooper, Graham told him: “You’re never going to see your mum again. You’re never going to see your dad again. You’re never going to see your friends again.” The young actor kept repeating this powerful line in his head as the two of them shot their scenes at the jail. 

Cooper also reflected on his collaborative process with director Phil Barantini. He mentioned that between takes, Barantini would often hold note sessions to provide him feedback on how to tweak certain parts of his performance. The actor shared that they would spend three weeks per episode. The first week included rehearsing the actors’ movements and the blocking, the second week included practicing with the camera, and by the third week, everyone was fully immersed in their characters. 

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix. 

Adolescence poster Adolescence
Cast Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, Amélie Pease
Release Date March 13, 2025
Stream On Netflix
Directed by Philip Barantini
Produced by Jo Johnson
Based On Original screenplay by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
Plot Summary A gripping crime drama following a British family whose lives unravel after their 13-year-old son is arrested for the murder of a classmate.
Musical Elements Original score composed by Aaron May and David Ridley
Current Status Released on March 13, 2025, available for streaming on Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Modern Family’s Exciting Episode Swap: Facing Fears and Hilarious Antics
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2010
How I Met Your Mother 5.01 ‘Definitions’ Recap
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2009
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley Season 2 Episode 2 Review: “Runaway Devaluation”
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2015
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Hightown’s Monica Raymund
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2023
Season One Recap of Raised by Wolves
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2022
Incredible Edible America: Five Things You Need to Know
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.