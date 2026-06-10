Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

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They say an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind, but what do you do when the people closest to you decide to take advantage of you?

Reddit user TheKungFuPanda submitted a story to r/ProRevenge about the time his stepdad scammed him out of his laptop and then made sure he knew exactly how “easy” it was to do it.

The guy felt like he just couldn’t let it slide, so he decided to use the same trick on the old man and his car.

It pays off to know your way around cars

Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

Image credits: NataKor5 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

Especially when you can’t rely on those around you

Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

Image credits: FabrikaPhoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

Image credits: thekungfupanda 

Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

Image credits: thekungfupanda 

As people reacted to his story, the man shared more details about his stepdad and what happened that day

Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More
Stepdad Tricks Broke Stepson Out Of His Laptop, Has No Idea It Will Cost Him Much More

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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