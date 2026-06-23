“Think You Know TV Shows?”: Prove It By Identifying All 18 Series From Just The Outfits

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While most fans can recognize characters by their faces, true television buffs know them by their wardrobe. From iconic, classy jackets to elaborate fantasy armor, costume design can build the entire world of a series before the character speaks a single line of dialogue.

In this quiz, we strip away the actors from 18 memorable outfits to see if the clothing alone can trigger your favorite binge-watching memories. Test your knowledge of the fashion choices that defined the most successful franchises on television and got deeply embedded in pop culture history. Think you can score a perfect 18/18?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Think You Know TV Shows?”: Prove It By Identifying All 18 Series From Just The Outfits

Image credits: Miguel Cuenca

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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