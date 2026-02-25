Lip Reader Decodes Kate Middleton’s Tense Moment With Prince William At BAFTAs

A few days after body language experts decoded what they described as Prince William’s “self-soothing ritual” on the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards red carpet, a new detail from the same night has emerged.
According to a professional lip reader, Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged brief words while making their first joint appearance following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
“Too much intrusion by these so-called lip readers ,let them be,” wrote one user.
Prince Williams and Kate Middleton’s BAFTA appearance came just three days after Andrew’s arrest
Image credits: Getty/Scott Garfitt
On February 22, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the 2026 BAFTAs at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
The appearance came just three days after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after approximately 11 hours in custody and has denied any wrongdoing.
Image credits: PoppedNews
In a statement issued after the arrest, King Charles III pledged the palace’s “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” with the police investigation.
While William and Kate have not issued separate public comments, their red-carpet appearance was closely scrutinized, prompting one user to question, “Is the monarchy in peril?”
A lip reader expert revealed Kate Middleton and Prince Williams exchanged warnings at the BAFTAs 2026
Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
As the couple moved along the carpet, greeting attendees, lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Mirror that Kate appeared struck by the scale of the crowd.
“Look at the people!” she reportedly said to William before smiling and waving, adding a quick “Hey!”
William then advised her, “Watch your step,” as they proceeded inside.
The exchange lasted only seconds, but it has been widely circulated as a rare unscripted moment between the two during a highly monitored appearance.
A few days ago, a body language expert dissected “subtle signs of tension” between the two
Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein
As reported by Bored Panda, the three-word remark serves as an update to earlier analysis from body language expert Judi James, who suggested the couple displayed “subtle signs of suppressed or masked tension.”
“Their arms hang freely at their sides to suggest assertive confidence,” she said. “But William’s right hand appears to show some tension and fiddling of the fingers.”
James further noted that their smiles showed “slight edge-to-edge clenching of the teeth, hinting at an air of resolve rather than a completely relaxed approach to the event.”
She pointed to William’s right-hand gesture- his index finger touching his thumb, as a possible “self-soothe ritual.”
At the same time, James noted that their coordinated outfits projected unity. Kate wore a lilac Gucci chiffon gown with a burgundy velvet belt that matched William’s burgundy velvet jacket.
“Their red carpet appearance shows William and Kate at their A-list best, upstaging the Hollywood celebrities with their own display of dazzling glamour and elegance.”
Besides the experts dissecting the duo’s gestures, Prince Williams admitted that he is “not in a calm state”
Inside the ceremony, William made a remark that added further context to the ongoing scrutiny.
When asked whether he had seen the film Hamnet, which explores the passing of Shakespeare’s son, he replied, “I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it.”
Meanwhile, Kate revealed she had watched it the night before and ended up in a “flood of tears.”
“I thought it was a bad idea, actually,” she said. “Ended up with very puffy eyes. It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic.”
Image credits: Getty/MEGA
William also admitted he’s yet to see Marty Supreme, led by Timothée Chalamet. He further noted that he has seen Sinners and described it as “a bit dark.” “I have seen One Battle After Another, that was very good,” he said.
Throughout the evening, the pair maintained a composed public front, discussing films, engaging with attendees, and highlighting their children’s growing interest in cinema.
“They love the idea of going behind the scenes and finding out how it all happens,” Kate said.
The internet argued lip readers’ claiming “warnings” between Kate Middleton and Prince WIllaim
Image credits: Getty/Scott Garfitt
As soon as lip readers’ claim of “warning” between Kate and William went viral, online viewers quickly argued and defended the royals.
One wrote, “I would not say that was a warning. If I heard that I would feel supported.”
“It’s an indication that he’s a caring husband, who doesn’t want his wife to fall,” another added, while a third user wrote, “Not a warning, just reassurance. He truly loves her.”
“It was a show of care and support, not a warning! Stop misleading people!” said the fourth.
“It was a warning?” questioned one user
Follow Us