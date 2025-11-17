30 Things That Someone Said To Folks In This Online Group That Were Too Deep To Forget

In his famous song, perhaps one of his most famous, Paul McCartney admits that “when I find myself in times of trouble, mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom – let it be!” Well, the words of wisdom can be completely different, and can be heard from any person, and they do not have to be damn smart themselves – the main thing is how these words resonate in our soul.
#1
When my baby died and was a mess someone told me, “ I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. I know your heart, expectations, assumed roles and future memories have been broken. But to your child they had the perfect life. All they ever knew was your love.” I still cry thinking about it but it really did help. I know some may take this differently, but it was what I needed at the time.
Image source: ballerinabiscuits, Verne Ho
#2
When you’re about to become a parent the amount of s**t you get told is unreal. Parents can’t wait to tell you “you’ll get no sleep, you’ll have no life, it’s all changing nappies etc”
However, I was in a meeting with a guy at work, we were making small talk before the meeting and I told him I was about to become a dad expecting the usual. Instead he just went really deep but really chilled and just went “you’re about to have the most amazing thing happen to you ever but never forget, they’re not yours. You’re just borrowing them while they need you but you need to get them ready to not need you anymore.” The older my kids get the more I appreciate it
Image source: Educational-Act-6602, Vidal Balielo Jr.
#3
“It’s because of what we went through that we are where we are.” (in a good way)
My Wife. (speaking of my alcoholism)
6 years sober
Image source: TrailerParkPrepper, Clem Onojeghuo
#4
“Better a terrible end than a horror without end.”
This was said by a friend of mine who had been fighting cancer for a long time . He died the next day , after years of struggle and 4 remissions .
Image source: Yairam2305, Ana Arantes
#5
“Yes, of course, heaven and hell are great and terrifying and all. But what if you did good just for the sake of it? No eternal reward or punishment afterward. Would you still do good if you knew at the end, there ***is no*** reward?”
Started me down the path of deconstructing my faith and leaving religion behind. Thank you random lady I talked to in line at comic book day back in 2014 in Moncton.
Image source: roguereider1, Johannes Plenio
#6
Prepare your child for the road, not the road for your child.
Image source: dvmdv8, Tatiana Syrikova
#7
Ive always liked the quote “Sometimes a hypocrite is just a man in the process of changing” and I think it’s more important than ever in our ‘cancel culture’ society.
Image source: little-bird89, S Migaj
#8
A persons actions are a reflection of their character, not yours
Image source: YallMindIfIJoin, Dương Nhân
#9
It’s not that deep, but I heard it as a sophomore in college (remember that hormonal swamp that is your late teens?) and it just floored me.
“The opposite of love isn’t hate; it’s complete and utter indifference.”
Image source: dragonfeet1, Korney Violin
#10
“Don’t focus on always being happy, focus on always being content.”
Always being happy is an unrealistic goal, but you can always be content with the way things are.
Image source: Blamebostonx, Fox
#11
I stopped giving a s**t about my birthday since I was 27. I used to request off or at least the day after off to recover from the previous night but I just stopped caring. Last year, an old lady at my job found out it was my birthday and surprised me with a card with money in it, the kind of way a grandma would. I tried to tell her it wasn’t a big deal and give the money back but she insisted saying “You should always celebrate your birthday. You don’t know how many you have left.”
Image source: Sol-Blackguy, Ami Suhzu
#12
Sometimes, the best way to help someone is to let them help you. You may not need their help, but it will make them feel useful.
Image source: Armor_Armadillo, Rémi Walle
#13
The grass is greener where you water it
Image source: Acceptable_Cup_3015, Liis Saar
#14
“You can’t keep in giving someone the benefit of the doubt when they get all the benefits and you get all the doubts.”
Image source: BigBadBootyDaddy10, Vera Arsic
#15
Grief is the price we pay for love. And it’s a bargain.
Image source: khmergodzeus, Ben White
#16
A teacher in high-school was teaching literature but his whole curriculum had anti-capitlism and especially anti commercial vibes, and being a teenage s**t head I pushed back against him at every chance. One day after class I basically just said “you teach like everything is terrible but I’m alive and know things aren’t that bad”
To which he replied “imagine an outhouse. You know how when you walk into the outhouse the smell is almost overwhelmingly terrible? But once you’ve been in there for a bit, your nose acclimates and you start to notice it less right? Now imagine you’re born in, and live your whole life inside an outhouse, never once leaving. How do you respond when someone comes in and tells you your house stinks?”
Probably the number one most important lesson I learned in my entire education career.
Image source: thebravestkoala, Jim Bahn
#17
“It’s better to appear rude and live than to be nice and get killed.” This was from a self defense instructor, and it just blew my mind. They were talking about listening to your instincts, and not worrying about appearing rude when your gut is telling you something is off.
Image source: Unhygienictree, Liza Summer
#18
A 5 year old told me “Loneliness is when you have lost yourself.”
Image source: Pass_the_Lasagna, Lukas Rychvalsky
#19
If someone you like doesn’t like you back, as hard as it is you have to let them go. If you truly care about them, as you claim you do, respect them when they say their happiness is without you. Otherwise trying to force it is now only about you, and that’s not love or friendship
Image source: llcucf80, Rachel Claire
#20
“Worry is not preparation.”
Image source: Big-Routine222, Nathan Cowley
#21
Maybe not the deepest thing I’ve ever heard but definitely something that changed my life the most over time: “You become an adult when you realize your parents are just people.”
It might seem obvious but when you’re in an unhealthy, borderline Stockholm-esque home life when you’re young, that realization can slap.
Image source: NautNymph, Emma Bauso
#22
My dad told me he’s been thinking of me every single day of my life since I was born. He kept a note of my birthday and name on his fridge the day he learnt it.
We met for the first time when I was 25. He died that month.
My horrible mum convinced me he hated me, and wanted nothing to do with me, my whole life.
What a waste.
Image source: thehazzanator, Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas
#23
Only floss the teeth you want to keep.
Image source: GoBSAGo, Sora Shimazaki
#24
Even when you are right you don’t always win.
Image source: Curlytomato
#25
When I found that the uncle who raised me after my parents died was actually my biological father, the mix of extreme emotions was hard to process. I couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t have told me the truth after they died. I confronted him about it, demanding answers. He said “I’d rather be your father, even if you couldn’t know it, than to break my word to your mother.” I gained so much perspective on who he was as a person in that moment. The sacrifice he made for the sake of my mother’s memory blew me away. He loved her so much, even after she died, that he held that truth inside for nearly 30 years. I still wish I’d known sooner, but the respect I gained for him, that level of selflessness….I can only dream of finding a love like that some day.
Image source: wetforhouseplants, Josh Willink
#26
“Why tiptoe through life to arrive safely at death?”
Although you also have the opposite, “I would rather be late in this life, than early in the next”.
Image source: liberaliar, Craig Adderley
#27
Dont be afraid of fear. Fear is natural and encourages thought and action.
Do not, however, give in to panic. It is irrational and can lead you to harm.
Image source: Slight_Bodybuilder25, Jordan Benton
#28
I’m a rep at a cellphone store and an old Austrian woman, a reg customer of mine said randomly “Chelsea, all we have in this very second is each other. Right now all we have is eachother. There is nothing but this one second right now. You see, people drag the past with them and that’s why there is so little forgiveness in the world.”
Afterwards we both cried together a little and that has positively effected every day of my life since.
Image source: chemto90, Pixabay
#29
It’s more like good advice rather than being very deep but my dad always told me to “look at people, not through them”. I never thought much about it, but I noticed when I remembered it in the back of my mind while having a conversation with someone, you could tell a noticeable difference in their comfortability. I always make a point to do it now.
Image source: FreshHotPoop, Oleksandr P
#30
All that you’ve gone through: the good, the bad, the in between has led you to exactly where you are now. You had to go through it all in order to be here, with me now.
Image source: tvaldez19, James Wheeler
