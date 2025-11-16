Homeless Man Comes To Hotel Front Desk At Night To Ask About Transit Schedules, Ends Up Showered With Hotel Supplies Stolen By Receptionist

No decision or act is ever just black or white, and there will always be some aspect to the issue that will “allow” for some rule-breaking.
For instance, take the Robin Hood example: is stealing justified if it’s done to improve the livelihood of the poor at the expense of someone who has more than enough and won’t even feel the impact of the theft?
Sure, stealing is stealing and it’s against the rules, but you’re not stealing it for yourself, but rather for another, one who never asked, but also one who would benefit from it much more.
One Redditor pulled a Robin Hood move recently, shared his experience online, and was met with praise.
Sure, stealing is wrong, but what about stealing for a good cause?
Image credits: ArtTower (not the actual photo)
Reddit user u/ThrowThat[Birch]Away69 recently went to r/AntiWork, a subreddit dedicated to all those who mildly dislike, moderately hate or megaloathe work for whatever reason, to share a story of stealing for a good cause.
Said cause involves a homeless man who came up to the front door of a chain hotel where OP was doing his night shift to ask to look up some bus and train schedules for him so he could get out of the cold. It was about 10°F, or -12°C, outside at that moment—pretty cold to be outside.
This Redditor shared how he stole a whole bunch of goodies from his hotel to help a homeless man
Image credits: ThrowThatB***hAway69
So, OP figured that he’d make the man’s life at least a tiny bit better, and had some hot choco made for him and let him chill on the couch while he looked up the schedules.
Well, turns out, he would have had to wait another 2 hours in the freezing cold before he could get on the bus, so the Redditor told him he could stay in the hotel and enjoy the television until then.
But then OP got a light bulb moment and decided to one-up the hospitality. He started crafting this care package using all the things hotel guests get at check-in, and then some.
Image credits: ThrowThatB***hAway69
In the end, this little gift package included around 50 packages of chips, nuts, and cookies, a toothbrush, toothpaste, bottles of soap, q-tips, tweezers, toilet paper, small towels, a pillow and a blanket and a bunch more.
None of these are tracked by the hotel as it orders it all in bulk, not only as gifts for “entitled” guests, but also to replace what often gets stolen. The Redditor thought that the homeless man was clearly in need and the company wouldn’t even notice if some of it was missing.
Image credits: ThrowThatB***hAway69
Sure, he understood it was stealing, but he thought it was “based af” and recommended it to anyone who can get away with it. Heck, he even hopes the homeless man tells his homeless friends and then they come over.
This prompted a very positive response from the community, with many commending his overt anti-work act of charity, and others sharing their own stories of how they got some sweet swag for their homeless friends.
People online praised his actions, despite it being a crime, but a crime that ends up helping someone in need
Very soon, the post garnered over 46,500 upvotes and got a whopping 450+ Reddit awards for it, including some platinums (those are the good ones). You can take a look at the post and everyone’s reactions to it here.
