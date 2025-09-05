Score Above 22/26 In this Celeb Names Quiz & Prove You’re Surprisingly Smart

by

Welcome to a brand-new guessing challenge! 🙋‍♀️

In this quiz, you’ll see two (and sometimes three) famous faces, and your task is simple yet challenging: figure out which name they share. It could be a first name like ‘Tom’ or ‘Jennifer’, or a last name like ‘Anderson’ or ‘Crawford’.

Can you type all 26 shared names? Let’s see how many you get right! 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Score Above 22/26 In this Celeb Names Quiz &#038; Prove You’re Surprisingly Smart

Image credits: Edgar Colomba

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Exploring ‘Murder in the Heartland’ Series: Everything You Need to Know
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2024
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: Adar-Recap
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2022
Wayward Pines Season 3: Is It Gonna Happen?
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
Who Are The Richest Cast Members on Gold Rush?
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2020
Five Inexplicable Things That Happened on Curse of Oak Island
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2018
65 People Who Chose Not To Follow The Recipe And Got What They Deserved (New Pics)
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.