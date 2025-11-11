Are Capybaras Friendly? 38 Cute Photos Of Unlikely Friendships

You have probably seen a lot of funny capybara pics online. These chill cuties have taken the internet by storm, largely due to their unperturbed facial expression and what seems to be the ability to get along with virtually any living creature they happen to be around. Naturally, this led to the question: are capybaras friendly, or is this all somehow staged? That’s a very interesting question, but before we get into it, let’s start with the basics.
What Is A Capybara?
Native to the South American continent, capybaras can be found in most of its countries except Chile. Quite impressive in size, they grow from 106 to 134 cm (3.48-4.40 ft) and weigh between 35 to 66 kg (77-146 lb), with females being slightly heavier.
Their name comes from the now-extinct Tupi language that was spoken by aboriginal people in certain regions of Brazil. It can be translated as “grass-eater,” which gives you a good idea about their diet. Not only are capybaras herbivores, but when the season allows it, they are very picky and will only eat the leaves of one plant, ignoring anything else around it. Their usual lifespan is 8 to 10 years.
Much like their closest relatives, guinea pigs, capybaras are very social animals who live in groups of 10 to 20. However, larger groups have also been spotted. Despite being rodents, capybaras are also semiaquatic, which means they are great swimmers. Moreover, they only mate in water.
Why Are Capybaras So Friendly And Chill?
So what about all these photos with a capybara chilling with other animals, like they were best buddies? Are capybaras friendly in real life, as these images seem to suggest? Unlike popular belief, they do actually have predators in their natural habitat, but that doesn’t stop them from being amiable towards everyone else. But what are capybaras afraid of? Large predators like green anacondas, jaguars, or eagles are their natural enemies, so no chances of friendship there.
Most explanations of their zen character go back to the fact that capybaras are highly social. They live in groups where they feel protected; that’s why they don’t feel anxious when surrounded by other animals. And other animals love capybara’s company because not many wildlife dwellers will let you ride their back just for fun! In this article, you will find some of the cutest pics of capybara friendships.
