Being Picked Last In Gym Class Hurts, But Here Are 34 Adult Situations That Are As Painful

Whether your school years are long gone by now or you are still studying, I think most of us know what it means and how it feels to be picked last in gym class. If we don’t know the actual feeling as we may have never been in such a situation – well, it’s not hard to imagine.
However, when you don’t need to avoid gym classes anymore, there appear to be many different situations that make you feel very similar. And unfortunately, there are a lot. For example, being one of two people who order a taxi and realizing that everyone else wants to go with that other person. Or finding out that your friends have a group chat in which you are not included. You understand the feeling.
Recently, one Reddit user popped the question online, asking folks to share what is the adult version of being picked last in gym class. The thread gained a lot of attention and different opinions, so scroll through and share your thoughts below!
#1
Being well liked but never reached out to.
If you don’t keep up the effort, everyone just fades away.
Image source: minmidmax, Andrew Neel
#2
Finding out your co-workers are all going out for drinks that you are not invited to.
Image source: WandererOverFog, August de Richelieu
#3
Basically you do something that everyone has a problem with for some reason and then someone else does the same thing and people are fine with it.
Image source: Gobo_Cat_7585, Mikhail Nilov
#4
Trying to share an idea in a work meeting but no one acknowledges that you’re trying to speak.
Image source: notstephanie, Athena
#5
Being ignored in a conversation.
Image source: trymycourage, Keira Burton
#6
Walking behind the group on the sidewalk because there’s no room for you to be next to them
Image source: bigredstl, Ron Lach
#7
When the group chat goes silent after you suggest something.
Image source: PositiveEmo, Ketut Subiyanto
#8
Watching people plan an event in the same room as you but not inviting you
Image source: __DVYN__, fauxels
#9
Seeing everybody in the office return from a lunch outing you were never told about.
And the even worse flip side, arriving at the location for a group outing, and nobody else shows up because it was cancelled but nobody told you.
Image source: khendron, Redd F
#10
being invited to a social event but not really being completely welcome. like, everyone is nice to you but it feels like it’s out of obligation.
Image source: junoinbloom91, Antenna
#11
When your best friend mentions their best friend and it isn’t you
Image source: According-News-5901, Monstera Production
#12
When you ask someone if they want to do something on a certain day and they go
“Yes but I’ll let you know if something else props up”
As in “I will but only as a last resort in case someone even better wants to hang out”
Image source: Mushroomc0wz, Liza Summer
#13
Being asked to take a group picture of the group that you had come with.
Image source: Either-Sherbert-8845, Kampus Production
#14
In a group chat everyone wishing the respective birthday girl “Happy Birthday” and forgetting yours three years in a row!
Image source: KaligirlinDe, Robert Anderson
#15
Last resort friend because someone is bored and no one else will hang with them
Image source: every-one29, Jarritos Mexican Soda
#16
Everyone knows about something important, and you’re the last to find out.
Image source: Zhantae, Karolina Grabowska
#17
Your supervisor quit
You weren’t considered for promotion because “something something HR says we’ve got to hire someone from outside”
You get asked to train the new hire to be your supervisor
Image source: mad_king_soup, JESHOOTS.COM
#18
No one laughing at your joke and someone repeats it and everyone laughs. Yeah pretty hurt about it lol
Image source: Spirited_Ad9924, ELEVATE
#19
I went to my son’s Halloween class party last year and all the moms stood in the complete opposite corner of the room and I sat by myself the whole time. No one said a word to me and I’m not sure why. That one kinda stung.
Image source: Lvsucknuts69, Maryland GovPics
#20
Being turned down for a job you’re very qualified for and you can tell that it’s because they just don’t like your personality or style or don’t think you’ll fit in.
Image source: Clean-Frame-4625, Christina @ wocintechchat.com
#21
Not being in a group chat.
Image source: Mr-Ginny, Ketut Subiyanto
#22
Out of all the people at work doing very little/ nothing at all, and being the only person to get a very s**t task, while the others have no tasks assigned. That’s me.
Image source: ImperialZippo
#23
Bringing in some homemade treat for the office to share, and nobody eats it.
Image source: FalstaffsMind, Afif Ramdhasuma
#24
Coworkers ordering lunch / coffee and not asking if you want anything.
Image source: DrRonnieJamesDO
#25
Having your tinder date leave the bar with someone else
Image source: PMmeyourboogers, cottonbro studio
#26
Being invited to a party as an afterthought
Image source: Leela-Stone, Pavel Danilyuk
#27
Getting skipped when someone brings a birthday card for everyone to sign. Not just once, every time. I worked there long enough that I knew the birthday person way better than the person bringing around the card to be signed.
Then of course there is the “hey let’s order pizza” day but they don’t ask if you want to go in on it.
The best one is when someone tell you about something that happened and you were there and saw it yourself. You say I know I saw it. Their response “You were there?” Yes. I was standing right next to you.
Image source: Smile_Terrible, George Dolgikh
#28
Texting all your friends merry Christmas and not a single one of them texting it to you first.
Image source: True_Turnover_7578
#29
Being dared to go home, while playing Truth or Dare!
Image source: CaLM0509, Harsh Gupta
#30
Getting the mail and finding wedding invitations for all of your roommates, but not for you, for a friend you all knew from college the year before.
Image source: Varkain, Job Ferrari
#31
Having two ubers to get somewhere, being someone who ordered one of the Uber, and everyone obviously wanting to ride with the other person.
Image source: Panda_Mon, Paul Hanaoka
#32
Every year, my father and stepmother host Christmas dinner. We all get assigned something: appetizer, desert, sides, etc. I always get assigned cheese. I have never, in my entire life, enjoyed cheese. And I’m a pretty good cook (nothing special, but just sayin’ I could put something together).
Every year, they give me f**king cheese. And they bring their own, so why bother even giving me cheese?
Image source: BananasPineapple05, Waldemar
#33
Going to the bathroom with the girls and then they leave you in there alone hahahahaha
Image source: bigredstl
#34
Being given the day off on a big inspection day
Image source: Jiggly_dong, RDNE Stock project
