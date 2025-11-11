I Capture Miniature People Dealing With Everyday Life Objects (Part 2)

Following on from the last year I continue documenting the daily lives of the miniature people. As always, I use various things around to play with in my pictures.

My photos tend to carry a meaning so different events, such as The tragedy in Paris, can inspire my works.
I hope that you still like my work capturing what those little people are up to.

You can see more of my works here on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

Pray for Paris

Mission Failed

Motordrome

Ice Skating

Cave Painting

I believe i can fly

Hey Scott! Don’t steal my (L)ove

Jackpot

Clip Makers

THAILAND The Land of Smile

Surprised Dracula gift on Halloween

Lightsaber

Flower Playground

Very Fresh Coffee

PowerBank

Scotch Magic Tape

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
