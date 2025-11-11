I Capture Miniature People Dealing With Everyday Life Objects (Part 2)

Following on from the last year I continue documenting the daily lives of the miniature people. As always, I use various things around to play with in my pictures.
My photos tend to carry a meaning so different events, such as The tragedy in Paris, can inspire my works.
I hope that you still like my work capturing what those little people are up to.
You can see more of my works here on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram
Pray for Paris
Mission Failed
Motordrome
Ice Skating
Cave Painting
I believe i can fly
Hey Scott! Don’t steal my (L)ove
Jackpot
Clip Makers
THAILAND The Land of Smile
Surprised Dracula gift on Halloween
Lightsaber
Flower Playground
Very Fresh Coffee
PowerBank
Scotch Magic Tape
