30 People In This Online Group Share Unexpected Features That Make Them 1% Of The Population

Mothers around the world definitely mean it when it comes to letting their kids know that they are special. But it seems that some people are special to the point that they make it to 1% of all the human population. Some people are in 1% of the world’s humans for having an extremely rare blood type, sporting a third nipple or being allergic to sudden temperature change. And there are people who are in the more obscure and tongue-in-cheek part of the extremely little part of the world, such as the fastest typers with 100wpm or, well, top 1% of Pink Floyd listeners on Spotify.
The online group /AskReddit made sure to gather all of the weirdest, quirkiest and funniest 1% of the world and below is a list of the best ones.
More info: Reddit
#1
I was addicted to heroin for a decade. I got clean and stayed clean, 5 years later. I’ve never relapsed and never see it happening.
They say 10% of addicts get clean and stay clean. That number has proved to be high, from my personal experience.
I’ve been to 38 funerals in 4 years. None were anything but overdoses.
I’m still here. I’m one of the ones who made it out.
#2
I figured I have to be in the top 1% of deaf guitar players worldwide. I heard completely fine for like 25 years and spent 19 years of that to practise guitar playing. Been legally deaf for 3 years now and still can play well (muscle memory). I kinda want to start a band called Deaf Metal or something.
#3
I drive a BMW and always use my turn signal, even pulling out of my driveway.
#4
Not me but my husband. He has a brain tumor on the pituitary gland. Before treatment his body pumped out pregnancy hormones, so he was hormonal and moody AF for ages.
Just before it got really bad we managed to get pregnant. When our baby was born his chest had that let-down sensation new moms feel (a heavy weighted feeling in your boobs).
When our baby cried, HIS boobs started leaking breast milk same time MINE did. He actually had to pump milk out to ease the pain in his chest.
…He got the treatment he needed and he no longer can squirt breastmilk at me if I piss him off.
Edit: **thank you so much for the rewards! Absolutely touched!! ** ❤❤❤
It was officially diagnosed as Prolactinoma. I know it’s not exactly 1% but still pretty rare.
On addition to medication to shrink the tumor I also had to give him hormone injections deeming him infertile for a few years. Male birth control. It broke his heart.
Light at the end of the tunnel we were able to get him off the injections and we’re trying for baby #2 after 7 years. We were successful, briefly, but it didn’t last. Crossing fingers for next time.
#5
Not sure if it’s the 1% or not but know its very rare. Womb twisted itself back to front when I was pregnant, fetus should really not have been viable but she’s now a very energetic and beautiful 20 month old. They were going to induce me early because the twist (that we didn’t know about at this point) was causing me so much pain. Thankfully a nurse felt something was strange with my cervix cervix ordered another scan. Cut to emergency c section. Surgeon had no idea what he was looking at when he opened me up, consultant called in. Noone in the hospital had ever seen anything like it, they took photos, every nurse said they wanted to see them. We were lucky, the consultant said that afterwards she had done some research and only found a handful of records and the outcome of the surgery was not good. At least one of us shouldn’t be here. If I had been induced I would have died in incredible pain, unable to deliver and baby would have probably died from stress. We are now a case study and have changed the way that hospital responds to pain in pregnancy.
#6
I was born with a cardic rhythm disorder. Normal heartrate for a newborn is like 130 per minute, mine was like 30. I heard from my mother my case was so rare that several cardiologists from all over the country ditched their conferences to fly to the hospital I was in and to see how to fit a pacemaker into a newborn.
#7
I am in the 1% of musicians who actually made a living playing music.
Notice I did not say “a good living”.
Also didn’t say “good music”.
#8
I had a life threatening reaction to a common prescription drug. It literally caused huge patches of my skin to fall off and my internal organs to begin liquefying. This reaction is so rare that they don’t even have to list it as a potential side effect (six cases have occurred with over ten million people taking this drug). I don’t like to name the drug because the problem was with my body, not the medicine itself. I don’t want to scare people away from a lifesaving drug that isn’t to blame for what happened. I’m fully recovered now, by the way.
#9
Got my wisdom teeth pulled. One side grew back over a year from a fragment left. Dentist published an article about it and was so happy. I was not with another oral surgery.
#10
when Spotify released listening statistics at the end of 2020, I was on the top .1% of weird Al yankovic listeners
#11
I have small intestinal cancer. The type is the same as colon cancer. But where it’s located is less than 1% of world wide diagnosis per year.But I’ve signed papers for 11 different oncologists to be able to access my records to see what works what doesn’t etc. because they just don’t get enough examples of it. Kind of hit or miss on procedures to work with, which treatments first, which type of chemo, etc. Ive also said that if it ever reaches a point where I’m terminal and common treatments just won’t/don’t work anymore, I’m willing to go all guinea pig.
Depending on exactly where it is, because of the veins coming off of your mesentaric artery to feed the small intestine, it usually isn’t operable. So you are strictly on chemo and radiation. If the heavy levels don’t do it, then you get to go on low dose chemo daily for however long it works. Then it eventually doesn’t.Currently according to my last PET scan, the tumors have disappeared. They won’t say remission, just that it seems to be “dormant” right now. I’ll take it.
#12
I have AB- blood, which is found in less than 1% of the population.
#13
I have aphantasia. I can’t form images in my mind. If I read a book, for instance, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what the characters look like. My brain just doesn’t work like that.
I found out at 30 that other people actually visualize things in their head. I always thought it was kinda like a figure of speech or something…
#14
I can spin on my ass really fast like probably around 20 full rotations in one go. I start standing up, then I put my left hand on the ground and I throw my right leg towards my left, finally I retract my legs and put my Hands on my knees and i go spinning like a motherf****** beyblade. I’ve been doing this since i was 3 or 4.
#15
I have an autoimmune disease that’s so rare nobody knows what it is. Genetic testing is currently underway to see if I have a recently discovered genetic defect that about ten people have been diagnosed with.
#16
Mario and Sonic at the Olympic games 2008 pole vault. When i was 8-11, i had the 2nd highest score in the world. That has most likely changed
#17
I’m part of the 1 (to 2) percent with red hair.
(Except in my house where I’m part of the 80%. Me and my kids are redheads, my wife is a blonde.)
#18
I’m a test tube baby. That’s like 0.001% of the population.
#19
Not that I’ve looked it up, but I’ve run over a fish in my car. Whenever I tell the story, no one has heard anything like it.
#20
I am allergic to temperature extremes. Taking a hot shower or touching an ice cube will give me hives
#21
Anyone’s birthday must be under 1% of the world population. Congrats everyone!
#22
2 eye colors (blue and brown) This is what my eye looks like, it’s sectoral heterochromia.
Image source: Agrochain920, Agrochain920
#23
Ive died and had 6 wisdom teeth, and ironically those 2 things are related
For context, my heart stopped during my wisdom teeth extraction surgery. I don’t remember for how long but the anesthesiologist said he had the needle of adrenaline in his hand when my heart started beating again. I remember them waking me up and just saying “you gave us a little scare there” before putting me back under and completing the surgery. After i came to and was sitting in the waiting room i had to text my dad (because I couldn’t talk) “I think i died”. In which my dad obviously freaked out because they never even told him.
#24
I think it’s like 0.1–0.5% of women or something but I have a double uterus. Medically called a didelphys uterus. A septum separates my uterus which kinda made them form into two separate ones and the septum continues down into the vagina so I also have a left and right side. NOT fun to deal with but I’m too scared to get the surgery for it.
#25
im part of the 1% of people being ambidextrous
#26
I was in the first 1% to watch “What Does the Fox Say?” on youtube.
#27
Income.
To make it into the richest 1 percent globally, all you need is an income of around $34,000
#28
Type 1 diabetes.
It’s a s*** club.
#29
Mauritians living in the uk. We often refer ourselves as Martians
#30
At the end of Detroit: Become Human they tell you the percentage of people who got the same ending as you. Mine was 1%
