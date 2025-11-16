I Drew Watercolor Like Paintings Here Are 32 Of My Favorites

by

In 2021 I drew 200 digital pieces and I wanted to share my favorites. I make these with Photoshop, illustrator, and a Wacom tablet. It takes me anywhere from 2-5 hours to make a singular piece. If you are interested in seeing more of my work you can find my portfolio and Patreon down below!

More info: behance.net | patreon.com

#1 Illusionist

#2 React

#3 Lion

#4 Color Girl

#5 Bike

#6 Lost

#7 Exposure

#8 Loss

#9 Decay

#10 Pierce

#11 Tube

#12 Subpar

#13 Search

#14 Conquer

#15 Outward

#16 Drinks

#17 Claudio

#18 Opal

#19 Isleback

#20 Marriage

#21 Wine

#22 Piece Of Cake

#23 Dressed

#24 Mic

#25 Room

#26 Deadline

#27 The Crime Scene

#28 The Pagoda

#29 Matinee

#30 Aura

#31 Ring And Sword

#32 Waverender

Patrick Penrose
