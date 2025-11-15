Hi Pandas, Post A Cute Animal Picture That Made You Smile (Closed)

by

This is my first post, and I wanted to make an opportunity for people to share some pictures of cute/beautiful animals, because who knows, it may be just the thing to lift someone’s spirit.

#1 This Years Crop Is Bountiful

#2 This Is My Two Cairn Terrier Puppies, Andy And Sophie. He’s Sleeping With His Nose In Her Butt!

#3 This Is Millie

#4 Brother And Sister Woody And Isla

#5 Holly At Christmas Time…

#6 This Is Vanilla !

#7 Trying To Clean The House With Cats

#8 Snuggles!

Image source: pixabay.com

#9 My Cat Playing With A Feather, Made Me Really Smile…..

#10 Scully ( The Bigger One ) And Smoke … My Alltime Favorite!

#11 My Derpy Doggo Betsy!

#12 Sammy And His Loved Scratching Post

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
