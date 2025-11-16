Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Cheap Meal To Make? (Closed)

by

So I know I’m not the only one aware of how much groceries are rising in price. I’ve been working on finding recipes for cheap meals that aren’t just ramen.

So I want to hear what you guys have to suggest! What’s your favorite meal to make on a budget?

Mine is tuna mush:

1 can of tuna

1 can of peas

1 box of the cheapest Mac n cheese you can find

Cook Mac as directed, add (drained) tuna and peas, and combine over the heat.

#1

Mac n’ Cheese. 59 cents a box.

#2

Kraft Mac N Cheese. No budget brand or artisanal brands.

#3

Hamburger stir fry over rice. Take some hamburger meat (doesn’t have to be a lot) and chop up your favorite cheap veggies (or use frozen) or whatever you have on hand or even just peas. Also works with bean sprouts. First brown the meat then add in your veggies. (Sometimes I just use a chopped onion with the meat if there’s no veggies.) Add your favorite sauce at the end. I use Teri sauce. No sauce? just use salt and pepper. Top it over rice. You can use firm tofu instead of meat if you’d like.

#4

Grew up eating this. Cooked rice. Ketchup, and add garlic salt and Italian seasoning. Very very cheap pasta sauce style thing.

#5

Macaroni and cheese Cheeto edition it’s a real thing you should buy it, it has jalapeño flavor, flaming hot Cheetos flavor, and just normal Cheeto flavor there delicious I forget where to find them you could probably look it up on the internet and you could find some.

#6

Noodles and milk. Macaroni, warm milk, butter and salt and pepper. Trust me.

#7

Yogurt + trail mix

#8

I found frozen mussels at Walmart Market place. A package if 2 dozen is under $5. Just pop the frozen bag in boiling water till heated through and they’re ready. I’ll pair them with spaghetti in a garlic lemon olive oil sauce and voila, dinner. It’s under $5 a plate and has become my hubby’s favorite meal.

#9

Bananas. They’re like 12 cents (US)/banana, and they’re a healthy, cheap breakfast, especially for babies and little kids (but big people too😀)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
