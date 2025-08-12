Truck Driver Refuses To Move From Reserved Spot, Guy Takes Revenge Leading To Unemployment

I honestly can’t believe how reckless some people can be, that they would even jeopardize their jobs with their irresponsible actions. In this economy, that definitely sounds like something only the careless ones would do. Why else would anyone sabotage their livelihood?
Just look at this truck driver who not only stole another man’s paid parking spot, but also did something illegal in his work truck. Of course, the original poster (OP) got his revenge on this reckless fellow and left many netizens amazed by how cleverly he did it. Here’s what actually happened!
It’s wild how some people are so careless that they literally dig their own grave without even realizing
The poster is a professional truck driver, and he paid $17 to book a parking spot in advance so he could use it at night
When he returned at 2:30 AM, someone had illegally parked, so the company sent an employee only to find a drunk trucker
He refused to move, so the cops were involved, and they found some illegal things that he had
The cops arrested the drunk man, while the towing company took away his truck
The poster also called the man’s company, and they said that he was definitely going to be fired
In today’s story, this Reddit user took epic revenge on a guy who illegally took over his paid parking spot. The thing is, OP booked this spot in advance with $17, as he knew he would need it when he arrived there late at night. Research shows that with the rise in e-commerce, trucking jobs have grown substantially. Now we know why booking a parking spot in advance is so important for OP.
Anyway, he left his spot at 11:15 PM and he only returned at 2:30 AM, exhausted and ready to sleep. Unfortunately, he soon discovered that a random man was illegally parked in his spot, so he phoned the parking company and informed them about it. They sent over an employee, who banged on the man’s door.
How did the man answer the door? With a bottle of alcohol in his hands! This is where the plot thickens, dear readers, for not only was he drunk, but he was also in possession of a lot of illegal things, too. The entitled fellow also brushed off the warnings to move, slammed the door shut, and went back to his drunken self.
Not only did the employee call the towing company, but also the cops, and boy, the drunk trucker was in huge trouble! The company that he worked for didn’t allow alcohol and other illegal substances inside the vehicle, and the cops wasted no time in slapping the handcuffs on him. Meanwhile, his truck was also hauled away, so OP kindly called his company and told them about the situation.
The company told him that he was definitely going to be fired. Jailed and fired on the same day, that’s got to be a record! Netizens were in complete awe at how the poster smartly handled the situation, while also ensuring that the drunk driver didn’t do more harm. It might not seem much, but it can be disastrous.
Studies have shown that as much as 12% of alcohol tests on commercial truckers come back positive. With approximately 3.5 million commercial truck drivers in the US, this means that as many as 420,000 truckers could be on the road while drunk or hungover. That’s just horrible, isn’t it? No wonder there are so many accidents.
Looks like OP did a good thing by reporting the guy to his company as well, or he might repeat it in the future. Also, we can completely understand the poster’s frustration as he had to face all that after work. It has been observed that professional drivers like OP face a lot of physical and mental strain during work. I bet all he wanted after work was his quiet, paid parking spot.
Instead, he had to face this entitled fellow who created such a ruckus. Of course, he was going to take revenge. A lot of people sympathized with the poster about how hectic his job is, and that he actually made a sensible choice by ratting out the man to his company. Do you agree with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens applauded the poster for taking such an epic revenge, and many sympathized with him
