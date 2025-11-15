45 Of The Dumbest Things People Said Without Even Realizing It

There’s no limit to three things, as far as I know. First, the numbers after the decimal point in the value of Pi. Second, my love for donuts (give me your powdered, your glazed, your sprinkled baked masses, I’ll eat them all). And third, the dumb things that people end up saying aloud.
Oh, we’ve all said dumb things that we wish we could take back (we still cringe when we think about those awkward moments while in the shower), but some people take the cake, the stand it was sitting on, and the entire bakery. When redditor ZakLorinator asked their fellow internet users to share the dumbest things that someone has told them, they delivered a truckload of tiny reasons to lose your faith in humanity. As you scroll down, upvote the responses that made you cringe inside. And if you feel your IQ lowering, you can always read this article right over here to raise it back up again.
Bored Panda wanted to learn how to make someone aware that they’re incorrect without being rude and without triggering their defense mechanism, so we reached out to researcher and award-winning social psychologist Vanessa Bohns, who is the author of the forthcoming book ‘You Have More Influence Than You Think.’
“People go on the defensive when you correct them in a way that makes them think there is something fundamentally wrong with them—for example, in a way that challenges their intelligence, or whether they are a good person,” Vanessa said. Read on for her other insights, dear Pandas.
#1
I worked at a museum and had to let a girl go because she was going around telling everyone that dinosaurs weren’t real because no animals can breathe fire. She was a law student.
Image source: Fronkey776, Wikimedia Commons
#2
Her: “I think the law that requires you to wear a seatbelt is sooooo stupid. My body, my choice.”
Me: “Well what about your five-year-old son? You wouldn’t want to hurt him if he was riding with you, right?”
Her: (shrugs) “When it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go.”
Me: “Really? That’s how you feel about that? I mean…why even look before crossing the street, if ‘When it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go’?”
Her: “Actually, I usually don’t look when I cross the street.”
Image source: Gween_Waynjuh, Benny Lin
#3
“The spork is the devil’s utensil because it’s the amalgamation of masculine fork and feminine spoon, trying to blur gender lines in society.”
Image source: -eDgAR-, Dan Moyle
#4
I went on a date about 6 months ago with a girl who was really into astrology. I had asked if she wanted to eat at a certain restaurant and she said no because of something in her horoscope. I explained to her that some guy that works for the local newspaper wrote that, or at best some guy writes for a ton of newspapers. She got really mad and we had my favorite conversation to think about
Her: “that isn’t true only an astrologist can write horoscopes.”
Me: “it’s not like every publication has an astrologist on their payroll” Her: “it probably comes from a group of astrologists. It’s science and it’s illegal to lie about science, they would revoke that astrologist’s license” Me: “his what?”
No 2nd date.
Image source: LilVic10, Sjensen~
#5
I heard a person say, ‘I don’t want to swim in the ocean because I might get pregnant by a sperm whale.’
Image source: Subliminal_Rose, Chris Dodds
#6
‘You’re twins? No you’re not. You can’t be twins if you don’t look alike. ’
Ma’am we’re fraternal.
Image source: Subliminal_Rose, Rafael Castillo
#7
“Math isn’t real. Like if I said 2+2=5 it would be true.”
This was from a nursing student.
Image source: All_Lines_Merge, Robert Couse-Baker
#8
Someone said that Adam and Eve were white because they had seen pictures.
Image source: Sadaisy, Wikimedia Commons
#9
I sat next to a girl in bio who got 40% on our first test. She seemed quite pleased and said that now she only needed to get 40% again to have an average of 80%.
Image source: besterluca, F1Digitals
#10
That I can’t be Jewish and German at the same time.
I told this girl that from my mom’s side I am Jewish (we’re not that religious though and my dad is Catholic) and that my mom was born in and is from Germany. Then she said that I and my mom can’t be German and Jewish because the Holocaust wiped every Jewish person from Germany and Europe out. Every single jewish person. I was thinking Has she never seen or heard a video from a Holocaust survivor? Bruh Also to top it all off so to say this girl was Jewish.
Image source: Cheshire_Cat8888, Sarah
#11
My coworker asked my boss, ‘Can I have Monday off? It’s my anniversary.’ My boss responded, ‘You got married on a Monday?
Image source: CoolBeansMan9, Kelly Sue DeConnick
#12
NASA makes up everything about space in order to convince us the earth is round, so the world governments can keep the hidden civilizations at the edge of the world a secret.
Not even kidding with that, my friend 100% believes that
Image source: slothbarns7, Wikimedia Commons
#13
A girl in my eighth grade geology class once said that the oceans were so polluted because the dirty animals wash themselves in it.
Image source: Stiffmeister24, Antony Stanley
#14
Overheard some lady saying her daughter isn’t allowed to watch youtube any more because thats how people track you. She got this information from facebook.
Image source: HawaiianFlower34, StockSnap
#15
It was night at summer camp and when I turned on a flashlight during a storm this guy started yelling at me to shut it off because, apparently, light attracts lightning.
Image source: Noesk, Carolina Ödman
#16
The TA for one of my classes in college said his parents didn’t let him watch Veggie Tales as a kid because ‘vegetables aren’t supposed to have souls.’
Image source: crapenvelope, VeggieTales
#17
My friend said, ‘You’re trying to tell me that our sun is a star? What are all those other things?’ I proceed to show her an observable universe’s size comparison video. She said, ‘Humans can’t look that far, I can’t even see the moon sometimes.’
Image source: arsyeira, Kyle Pearce
#18
Someone said that birds are mammals because they have meat.
Image source: JugOfVoodoo, Phil Fiddyment
#19
Watching a sunset on the ocean one day when a late teens person asked me why the ocean doesn’t put the sun’s fire out.
Image source: dosta1322, Mohamed Malik
#20
a girl once told me she was a Vegan… But due to her medical condition she was required to eat meat which she did.. but still considered herself a Vegan.
Image source: Macroc0sM, David Pursehouse
#21
A girl from Florida once told me ‘because Australia is upside down, left is right and right is left’. I am Australian and told her she was right and not many people know that!
Image source: idontknowimlost, Steven Penton
#22
That rabbits come from eggs.
Image source: NowhereManDE, Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar
#23
Someone told me the South Pole is hot because it’s the south.
Image source: FrostedRavenclaw, Wikimedia Commons
#24
I was walking in a very popular, touristy park in the city I live in. There is a totem pole at the edge of the park that is very nice. While walking past I was asked by someone “Where can I buy seeds to grow one of these trees?” (person points to the totem pole) I said “It’s a totem pole… They’re carved from a tree. You can’t grow them yourself.” The person was flabbergasted.
Image source: bubba_gump_26, David Stanley
#25
“Do you guys ride horses to school?”
I’m from Houston… apparently my friend from New York thought all Texans had horses
Image source: TuffCriminal18, David Martyn Hunt
#26
There was a kid at my school who said his mom didn’t let him watch SpongeBob because she ‘didn’t want the gay spirits in the house.’ A few years later, he told everyone he was a furry so I don’t know what changed over that time.
Image source: PM-ME-YOUR-STOMACH, Nickelodeon
#27
My ex wife (wife at the time) came home late, said she had a flat tire and that her and her girlfriend were able to put the spare on (I taught her that) then she said there was something she didn’t understand. She said she saw a screw in the tire and wanted to know that if the screw was in the top of the tire, why was the bottom flat.
Image source: Tool_Time_Tim, Marufish
#28
An ex tried telling me that his therapist assured him that it was MY sole responsibility to remain in a relationship with him to keep his sanity in check…..i obviously disagreed. Im not your personal prescription.
Image source: Rosie_skies, dankueck
#29
That the biggest number was 1,000
Image source: hastagyashtag, jakeandlindsay
#30
A friend in high school told me he didn’t take the SAT because he heard it’s easier the second time.
Image source: ImReallySorryMom, F1Digitals
#31
me: it’s unfortunate that it’s cloudy tonight, so we can’t see the stars.
friend: “ohhhh, so THAT’S why you don’t see the stars sometimes”
Apparently she thought only some nights were starry because of the Earth’s rotation or something.
Image source: mildost
#32
Someone told me that John Lennon was, in fact, the first president to be assassinated.
Image source: Dame_Mort, Wikimedia Commons
#33
That the post office doesnt ship mail to the Netherlands because you can’t send physical mail to Hell. Just wanted to mail a postcard to my family in Eindhoven.
Image source: FaultySky, CeresB
#34
A teacher told me (and the rest of my class) the Earth was flat something like 25 years ago when I was in high school.
I had never heard of a flat earther at that time and I remember thinking how much of an idiot the person was and questioning with my classmates how that person was supposed to teach us anything.
Image source: billbapapa
#35
“Why are people Canadian?”
Image source: sithwonder, Laurel L. Russwurm
#36
My step sister told me we should see the PG-13 movie because PG meant ‘pretty good.
Image source: itti-bitti-kitti, Studio Sarah Lou
#37
Someone once told me they saved the internet on a floppy disk. They actually saved their dial up connection shortcut, but they truly were convinced that it contained the whole internet.
Image source: timetraveller1977
#38
Someone once asked me, ‘When is 9/11 again?’ I didn’t know if they were joking or not so I laughed. They were serious.
Image source: OfficialAzif, Wikimedia Commons
#39
Someone pointed at my glucose monitoring device and asked, ‘Do you have diabetes in your arm or is it in your stomach?
Image source: sugargrasses
#40
The root word of infant was “infinite”, therefore, infants have infinite wisdom.
Image source: She_Likes_Cloth, Brian Hart
#41
My friend thought
New Jersey was tropical and warm year round
Hot dogs were made from stray dogs
Tupac killed bob Marley
Elephant ear from the fair we’re real elephants
When John McCain died she told everyone in government class that joe Biden just died
Among many others
Image source: Hawkhigh36
#42
‘It’s not an MLM, you have to pay for those and they are illegal… I only paid £50 to get started’
Image source: xCLJx, Jernej Furman
#43
She didn’t tell me but her daughter. A little girl asked her mother why the polar bears wouldn’t go in the water. We were at the zoo and it was a sunny day about 50degrees outside.
The mother responded. “Because it too cold for them honey”.
Image source: CallNotTheGods
#44
That direction can’t be north because it’s diagonal and north has to be in a straight line. What?
Image source: drdoom
#45
A friend heard somewhere Mr Roger’s was a sniper and he got a new tattoo for every kill. That is why he wore a sweater.
Image source: midwestbob
Follow Us