Star Wars: Underworld Could be Awesome

Even without going into too much depth about it, George Lucas’ idea to create a series detailing the vast underworld of the Star Wars universe could be a great idea if it gets to move forward. One world, in particular, could be of great interest, and that would be Coruscant, the city world that has been seen in both movies and the animated series that have been rolled out over the years. Coruscant is the type of world that has layers upon layers as fans have seen, and the quality of life and the type of individuals one can encounter changes as the levels descend from on high to the depths of the planet, where the criminal element of the planet tends to thrive in the shadows. It’s been made clear that Lucas has this idea on deck before Disney bought up Lucasfilm, and the full idea was never realized by the Mouse House took over. Once that happened it was clear that things were going to change in a big way, and that several ideas that might have been ready to bring forward would be put on hold.
Plenty of fans made their displeasure heard over the internet when this happened, but despite the outcry, things have continued to roll forward in the manner that Disney has wanted, and that hasn’t left a lot of room for the ideas that were on the hook years ago. Underworld is one idea that could still easily be allowed to happen since the changes to the Star Wars universe haven’t been so extensive that this show wouldn’t be possible. The criminal element of the Star Wars franchise is vast and differs enough from one world to another in a way that could help this series to unfold in a very effective manner. This could even become an anthology if one had the mind to do so, but given the many different factions in this franchise, it could be better to see how they interact and what kind of pecking order they follow.
One thing that has been established in the Star Wars franchise is that the criminals do fit into a few different categories, as there are the chaotic factions, the ordered factions, and those that are far more practical and follow the money without the strict adherence to ideals. Even better, nearly every world has some interest in one faction or another, and the galaxy is filled with criminals that are willing to do anything to earn their living and cut out their competitors. The difference between those that make up the underworld in Star Wars is also incredibly diverse since they tend to come from various worlds and are usually bound by the need to turn a profit or something else that keeps them together out of convenience. But another reason why this show would be fun is that there would be intrigue and deception on a level that would be kind of impressive since the layers of criminal activity in the Star Wars universe doesn’t appear to have a definitive end. There’s always some plot, some idea, and some aspiration that keeps things rolling along as one criminal after another decides to find a way to reach the top of the heap.
The trick with this is that there’s always a deadlier enemy, a smarter opponent, and plenty of threats that are capable of shaking things up and creating a power vacuum that many other criminals are more than willing to fill. This is the type of show that could grow stale very quickly, or could provide the type of entertainment that might be something unlike Star Wars fans have seen yet since at this time a lot of what the underworld of Star Wars has offered hasn’t gone that dark. With Disney, it might not happen that things will go that dark at all, but there’s always a chance given that this is still a rich and varied idea that can allow itself to be fleshed out in ways that haven’t been fully defined yet. That’s a bold claim when it comes to Star Wars, but it’s as close to the truth as one can get since the fact is that while comics and books, and even games have gone into some detail, they haven’t hit the darkest parts of the underworld yet.
Even better would be if George Lucas would be allowed to run this project, or at the very least be kept on as an advisor that could say yea or nay to various ideas, since this is still very much his story, and without him, it would have never taken form as it has over the years. It’s fair to say that Disney would still put its own spin on this series, as anything under its authority isn’t going to be given over to anyone without the Mouse House putting its own brand on it. But if George Lucas could bring this idea to life it would be easy to see it lasting more than one season.