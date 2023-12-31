Is Knights Of The Old Republic Still Getting a Remake?

The Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake hasn’t been smooth sailing. Since it was greenlit, the video game has encountered several impediments with no definite release date in sight. The first installment of the Star Wars series of space western games was released in 2003 to rave reviews. Widely considered a groundbreaking role-playing game, KOTOR’s acclaim is deep-rooted in its epic experience that allows players to determine the galaxy’s fate four thousand years before the Galatic Empire.
From its compelling story that takes players on an adventure through quintessential Star Wars destinations to the customizable Lightsaber and characters, Knights of the Old Republic delivers an authentic Star Wars experience. With an Ebon Hawk starship to ferry around the Star Wars universe, players explore seven worlds and take their place in the universe as a hero, villain, or conqueror. These features were why news of the Knights of the Old Republic remake was met with great enthusiasm.
Knights of the Old Republic Remake Was Announced In 2021
Months after Embracer Group acquired Aspyr in March 2021, the American video game developer and PlayStation announced the Knights of the Old Republic remake at the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021. Ryan Treadwell, the lead producer at Aspyr Media divulged at the time that Aspyr would be joining forces with Lucasfilm Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment to rebuild the Star Wars game for a new generation. “…Our hope is to give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases,” he shared on PlayStation.Blog.
“We’re rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story,” added the lead producer. Treadwell also disclosed that Aspyr had assembled the best of talents across the industry to commence rebuilding the game. The remake was intended to be a console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch before its release on other platforms. It’s been over two years since the exciting KOTOR remake was promised—what happened?
Is The KOTOR Remake Still In Production?
For several reasons, the Star Wars fandom is concerned about what has become of the Knights of the Old Republic remake. Apart from Embracer’s deafening silence regarding the progress of the project, the official trailer for the game has been withdrawn from public access, alongside other promotional material. This fueled speculations about the much-anticipated game, but sources close to the new developer insist it’s still in the pipeline. Sony also hinted that the project hasn’t been abandoned. In a statement about the trailer, the company explained it was pulled because its music license had expired.
In November 2023, Bloomberg’s reporter Jason Schreier shared an update on X, revealing that two Saber Interactive staff confirmed the game was still in production. The media company reported earlier in July 2022 that the remake has been delayed indefinitely due to creative differences between Aspyr, Sony, and Lucasfilm. Be that as it may, Embracer’s fourth quarter report for 2022-2023 listed the Knights of the Old Republic remake among the games under development. This strongly suggests the production companies involved haven’t pulled the plugs on the project. Also, nothing indicates they plan to do so.
Possible Release Date For The Knights of the Old Republic Remake
The Knights of the Old Republic remake has no official release date. And given the uncertainties surrounding the making of the game, it’s hard to predict when it will be ready for release. As the crisis at Embracer might have further complicated the situation, the earliest possible release date for the game would be sometime in 2025. Embracer found itself in a financial crisis after losing a $2 billion deal in 2023. The company has laid off over 900 workers but is confident about its future.
Before the crisis, Embracer had its subsidiary Saber Interactive take over the production of the KOTOR remake from Aspyr. This was in July 2022, after Sony and Lucasfilm expressed displeasure over a preview of the game presented by Aspyr. At the heels of that, Aspyr told its workers that the project had been suspended and axed its art director Jason Minor alongside the design director Brad Prince. By and large, the Knights of the Old Republic remake hasn’t been abandoned, but the Star Wars fandom would have to wait a little longer for it.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!