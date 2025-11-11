This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why

by

Meet Keys, the pet cat with a rather unusual habit. Take a look at these cat pictures to see what we mean. I’d like to say that we have a logical explanation for it, but, well, we can only guess.

Peter Mares, her Californian owner, saw her throw her paws in the air one morning (presumably like she just didn’t care) and so he quickly took a picture. The next day the funny cat did it again, and he took another snap. But what is she doing?! Is she worshipping a mighty cat God invisible to us mortal humans? Is she trying to fly off in the form of a funny cat stretch? Is she waiting patiently for a double high-five? Well, Peter has nicknamed her Goalkitty, so we can only assume that she’s still celebrating Portugal’s recent victory in Euro 2016. Either that or she’s attempting to do the now famous “Iceland clap.” Whatever the truth is, we love it.

Now, with all seriousness, this behavior probably stems from muscle stretching. Not to ruin the fun of an alien worshipping cat, the animal was perhaps doing a stretch when her owner snapped the pics. Felines do adore the attention, so the standing cat kept doing it to get some praise.

Anyways, scroll down for the hilariously funny cat photos and see it for yourself!

More info: Instagram

This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
This Cat Keeps Putting Its Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Women Post Selfies With Half-Made-Up Faces To Fight Makeup Shaming
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
5 Video Games That Deserve Movie Adaptations
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2024
Five Life Lessons the Show “Camp Getaway” Teaches Us
3 min read
May, 20, 2020
Daisy Ridley: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2023
63 Psychology Memes That Are Funny, Clever, And A Little Too Accurate
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.