I Draw Pet Portraits Inspired By How Their Owners Describe Them

by

Every pet owner knows their dog or cat is a unique creature. Some are goofy, some are clever, some are loving and some are cranky.

Over the past few years I’ve created hundreds of illustrated portraits of pets based on what their owners write about them. Here are some I’d like to share!

More info: Facebook

Baby Man, lives in Cali but his soul is all Bronx

Crux. He is always causing trouble

Sammi, food obsessed and always dirty

Mr. Puddy, sophisticated and forever hungry

King, the most flamboyant of all cats

Linus, all pro stick fetcher

Tony is Mr. Cool and Torque is always hungry

Polly loves playing in snow

Gunner is a pup who digs and digs and digs

Bellah, the sneaky one

Smithers, trying to change his life and not be such a fradie cat

Winston is always plotting

Oliver, the laziest cat on the planet

Pinky who doesn’t like anybody

Henry, fails at all diets

Cheeto, the most interesting cat in the world

Jack, he is the protector of all

Luka, the mountain werewolf man

Kida was one in a million, utterly bonkers

Cody, the fastest deckhand on the 7 seas

Chance is totally zen

Patrick Penrose
