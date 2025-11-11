I Draw Pet Portraits Inspired By How Their Owners Describe Them

Every pet owner knows their dog or cat is a unique creature. Some are goofy, some are clever, some are loving and some are cranky.
Over the past few years I’ve created hundreds of illustrated portraits of pets based on what their owners write about them. Here are some I’d like to share!
More info: Facebook
Baby Man, lives in Cali but his soul is all Bronx
Crux. He is always causing trouble
Sammi, food obsessed and always dirty
Mr. Puddy, sophisticated and forever hungry
King, the most flamboyant of all cats
Linus, all pro stick fetcher
Tony is Mr. Cool and Torque is always hungry
Polly loves playing in snow
Gunner is a pup who digs and digs and digs
Bellah, the sneaky one
Smithers, trying to change his life and not be such a fradie cat
Winston is always plotting
Oliver, the laziest cat on the planet
Pinky who doesn’t like anybody
Henry, fails at all diets
Cheeto, the most interesting cat in the world
Jack, he is the protector of all
Luka, the mountain werewolf man
Kida was one in a million, utterly bonkers
Cody, the fastest deckhand on the 7 seas
Chance is totally zen
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us