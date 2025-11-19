30 Delulu Women Who Think They Deserve The World But Actually Need A Reality Check (New Pics)

Many men fall victim to toxic masculinity, an undesirable trait, to say the least. Women also have their fair share of unhinged moments, which you will see on today’s list.
We’ve compiled a list of screenshots from the Nice Girls subreddit. Don’t let the name fool you. These show the ugly side of being a female, which, for some men, is the stuff of nightmares and trauma.
You’re about to read posts featuring toxic text exchanges, ‘entitled woman’ tendencies, and unhealthy attachment behaviors. Consider these the glaring red flags you must avoid at all costs.
#1 Wlw: My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary
Image source: Soulless-Soles
#2 One Date And Hardly Spoke
Image source: Farkkraf
#3 Invest In Cat Food Fellas
Image source: JAMESFTHE2ND
#4 Gave My Number To A Lady At Church That I Was Told Was In Charge Of Coordinating Ministry Programs And Events. I Later Found Out That Was A Lie And She Was Not Involved In Any Of That
Image source: Inside-Ear6507
#5 Alcohol Or Unhinged
Image source: Siguard_
#6 Had Me In The First Half Ngl (Not Mine)
Image source: ExRiot
#7 I Used To Be A Nice Girl
Image source: Ancient-Access-1271
#8 Speaking For Less Than 1 Day After Matching On Hinge, Have 1 Facetime Call. Asks For Money
Image source: jes02252024
#9 What In The Actual F#*% Lmao
Image source: Upstairs_Victory2952
#10 What A Nice Girl, Right?
Image source: Winter-Book-7187
#11 Matched, Immediately Went To Snap. This Was About 10 Minutes Into Talking
Image source: Obstreperous_Drum
#12 Finally Blocked Her.. (I Feel Like Im Being Trolled Now)
Told myself i’d block her when it stopped being funny. Spoiler, it’s stopped being funny. I don’t know if i’m being trolled but the way she is so angry from not responding for two hours is very concerning. I feel like she may have some mental health issues because this isn’t normal behavior.
Image source: Slow_Capital_7193
#13 Girl Blew Up After I Told Her We Were Done
Image source: peter_2212
#14 Met This Girl The Night My Grandma Died She Was Aware Of Both Dates
Image source: mikenotekim
#15 If “Nice Girls” Was A Couple Shirt. This Makes Me Cringe So Hard
Image source: Shinesona
#16 Went To A Family Event And Didn’t Text For About 3 Hours
Image source: Aggressive-Donut4353
#17 Memories Of My Bpd Ex
Image source: Ching__Billing
#18 This Reaction To Not Giving Her Money For Nudes
Image source: DeathCums-ForAll
#19 The Whole 3 Hours We Were At The Restaurant, She Was Kinda Laying On Her Seat, Constantly Texting
Image source: Nearby_Grape_9058
#20 My Ex’s Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago
Image source: Demon2377
#21 Four-Is Years Ago I Was Seeing This Girl Who Decided To Go Hookup With Some Guy Cause I Left Her On Open Cause I Was Busy
Image source: Ok-Cattle-6798
#22 I Went On 2 Dates With This Girl And The Chemistry Was Atrocious
Image source: Humphry_8
#23 Dealing With Old Ex
Image source: eljefekepa
#24 Flirting Is Lovebombing?
Image source: BigKahuna2355
#25 My Buddy Dodged A Nuke
Image source: savviosa
#26 Found This Gem From 4 Years Ago. We Lived Together. I Went For A Haircut
Image source: Substantial-Water-10
#27 Ex-Friend’s Last Rant And Hoover Attempt A Few Months Later It
Image source: Gibson_the_Dolphin
#28 Idk If This Belongs Here But It’s Funny
Image source: Ape_23
#29 One Of My Favourites From When I Was With My Ex
Image source: Starwarscarsandbikes
#30 I Love Being Single
Image source: BoardOk3478
