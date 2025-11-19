30 Delulu Women Who Think They Deserve The World But Actually Need A Reality Check (New Pics)

by

Many men fall victim to toxic masculinity, an undesirable trait, to say the least. Women also have their fair share of unhinged moments, which you will see on today’s list. 

We’ve compiled a list of screenshots from the Nice Girls subreddit. Don’t let the name fool you. These show the ugly side of being a female, which, for some men, is the stuff of nightmares and trauma

You’re about to read posts featuring toxic text exchanges, ‘entitled woman’ tendencies, and unhealthy attachment behaviors. Consider these the glaring red flags you must avoid at all costs. 

#1 Wlw: My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary

Image source: Soulless-Soles

#2 One Date And Hardly Spoke

Image source: Farkkraf

#3 Invest In Cat Food Fellas

Image source: JAMESFTHE2ND

#4 Gave My Number To A Lady At Church That I Was Told Was In Charge Of Coordinating Ministry Programs And Events. I Later Found Out That Was A Lie And She Was Not Involved In Any Of That

Image source: Inside-Ear6507

#5 Alcohol Or Unhinged

Image source: Siguard_

#6 Had Me In The First Half Ngl (Not Mine)

Image source: ExRiot

#7 I Used To Be A Nice Girl

Image source: Ancient-Access-1271

#8 Speaking For Less Than 1 Day After Matching On Hinge, Have 1 Facetime Call. Asks For Money

Image source: jes02252024

#9 What In The Actual F#*% Lmao

Image source: Upstairs_Victory2952

#10 What A Nice Girl, Right?

Image source: Winter-Book-7187

#11 Matched, Immediately Went To Snap. This Was About 10 Minutes Into Talking

Image source: Obstreperous_Drum

#12 Finally Blocked Her.. (I Feel Like Im Being Trolled Now)

Told myself i’d block her when it stopped being funny. Spoiler, it’s stopped being funny. I don’t know if i’m being trolled but the way she is so angry from not responding for two hours is very concerning. I feel like she may have some mental health issues because this isn’t normal behavior.

Image source: Slow_Capital_7193

#13 Girl Blew Up After I Told Her We Were Done

Image source: peter_2212

#14 Met This Girl The Night My Grandma Died She Was Aware Of Both Dates

Image source: mikenotekim

#15 If “Nice Girls” Was A Couple Shirt. This Makes Me Cringe So Hard

Image source: Shinesona

#16 Went To A Family Event And Didn’t Text For About 3 Hours

Image source: Aggressive-Donut4353

#17 Memories Of My Bpd Ex

Image source: Ching__Billing

#18 This Reaction To Not Giving Her Money For Nudes

Image source: DeathCums-ForAll

#19 The Whole 3 Hours We Were At The Restaurant, She Was Kinda Laying On Her Seat, Constantly Texting

Image source: Nearby_Grape_9058

#20 My Ex’s Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago

Image source: Demon2377

#21 Four-Is Years Ago I Was Seeing This Girl Who Decided To Go Hookup With Some Guy Cause I Left Her On Open Cause I Was Busy

Image source: Ok-Cattle-6798

#22 I Went On 2 Dates With This Girl And The Chemistry Was Atrocious

Image source: Humphry_8

#23 Dealing With Old Ex

Image source: eljefekepa

#24 Flirting Is Lovebombing?

Image source: BigKahuna2355

#25 My Buddy Dodged A Nuke

Image source: savviosa

#26 Found This Gem From 4 Years Ago. We Lived Together. I Went For A Haircut

Image source: Substantial-Water-10

#27 Ex-Friend’s Last Rant And Hoover Attempt A Few Months Later It

Image source: Gibson_the_Dolphin

#28 Idk If This Belongs Here But It’s Funny

Image source: Ape_23

#29 One Of My Favourites From When I Was With My Ex

Image source: Starwarscarsandbikes

#30 I Love Being Single

Image source: BoardOk3478

Patrick Penrose
