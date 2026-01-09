NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 09-January-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands word list for 09-January-2026 Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“It Was Enraging And Sad”: Nurses Expose The Worst Dads They’ve Seen In A Delivery Room
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Of The Quirkiest Inquiries The New York Public Libary Had Received From The 1940s To The 1980s
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Guy Finds Out That His Face Is Being Used All Over China To Advertise Churros
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Top 13 Photographs Winning IPA’s “OneShot: Searching for Peace” Special Competition
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
45 Photos That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other, As Shared By This Online Project
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025