Some stars are born for the limelight, and they know where they belong long before they make their debut. Stana Katic knew at the age of four that she was meant to be an actress. She loved performing in plays, dancing, and playing musical instruments which nurtured her love for the arts.
Katic is skilled in fencing, archery, and scuba diving, but she still loves to be on screen when she can. While Stana Katic has taken a step back from the limelight in recent years, she hasn’t closed the chapter entirely because she’s still appeared in some movies and series in the last decade. The Canadian-born actress has a massive fan base thanks to her star-making role as Detective Beckett in Castle, but there are still facts about Stana Katic that die-hard fans don’t know. Here are seven facts you should know about actress and producer Stana Katic.
1. She Was Raised By Immigrant Parents
Some fans may not know this, but Katic was born to a family of immigrants. Her parents are from Yugoslavia and came to North America with little to no money. They moved around to places like Hamilton, Ontario, where Katic was born, before settling in Chicago and starting their furniture business. This furniture empire business helped educate all her siblings and allowed them to enjoy activities like ballet, karate, and piano. Katic attributes her love for the planet and arts to her parents.
2. Stana Katic Loves Spending Time Outdoors
On her Instagram page, Katic shares how she loves to travel and spend time in nature. While studying International Relations at the University of Toronto, one of Katic’s dreams after graduating was to save the planet because she cared about it. Part of her love for the outdoors came from family members because they would always plant gardens and fruit trees and keep household livestock. It gave her a deeper understanding of the world around her and why it should be cherished. Katic is also a board member of the Environmental Media Association, where she has done her best to help protect our planet.
3. She started the Non-Profit Organization, The Alternative Travel Project
In 2010, Katic founded the Alternative Travel project in California to encourage more people to leave their cars at home and find eco-friendly ways to commute to work and do errands. She would spend over 40 minutes a day walking to encourage residents around her. Katic would also opt to ride a bike or take public transport in the city when she could. A major inspiration for this project was her trip to Europe. While there, she noticed most people would walk or cycle to their destinations. And she wanted to influence people in America to do the same.
4. She is Married With a Child
As much as she prefers keeping her personal life private, Katic doesn’t mind the world knowing how much she loves her long-time boyfriend and current husband, Kris Brkljac. In 2015, she celebrated her birthday by getting married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family. What a way to make it memorable! On 19 June 2022, Katic and Brkljac shared with the world that they had welcomed their first child during the winter. The news came through her Instagram page as she wished her husband a Happy Father’s Day.
5. Castle Isn’t the Only Show She Has Appeared On
Stana Katic is most famous for her role as Detective Beckett on Castle. But even after the show’s end in 2016, with over 170 episodes, Katic had projects lining up, so her career was soaring almost immediately. Some of the projects she has worked on include Absentia (2017-2020), Justice Society: World War II (2021), The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018), Lost in Florence (2017), and Sister Cities (2016).
6. Stana Katic Keeps Her Personal Life Private
Even though Katic is very public about her work, she keeps details of her love life private. According to the actress, she loves to kiss but won’t tell. For most celebrities, romance can quickly become a center of controversy, and she doesn’t want what she has to be damaged by the public and extra scrutiny. Keeping their lives private is easier because her husband is not in the entertainment business.
7. She is Multilingual
An interesting fact about Stana Katic is that she has an endless resume of skills, including speaking multiple languages. Katic is fluent in French, English, Italian, and Serbian. This skill comes in handy when getting roles in movies worldwide.