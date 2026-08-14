Spencer Pratt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Spencer Pratt
August 14, 1983
Los Angeles, California, US
43 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Spencer Pratt?
Spencer William Pratt is an American reality television personality known for his often-controversial, headline-grabbing public persona. His strategic approach to media attention has defined much of his career.
He first came to widespread public attention when he began dating Heidi Montag on MTV’s The Hills, with their dramatic relationship and subsequent feud with Lauren Conrad becoming a central focus of the series. The duo, dubbed “Speidi,” quickly became a tabloid-era phenomenon.
Early Life and Education
A focus on family life marked Spencer Pratt’s upbringing in Los Angeles, California, with his parents William “Skip” and Janet Pratt, alongside his younger sister Stephanie.
He attended the Crossroads School in Santa Monica before pursuing higher education at the University of Southern California, where he earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science in 2013 after initially dropping out to pursue television.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc with Heidi Montag has defined Spencer Pratt’s most notable relationship; the couple eloped in Mexico in November 2008 before holding a formal wedding ceremony in Pasadena, California, in April 2009.
Pratt shares two sons, Gunner Stone and Ryker, with Montag, and they have frequently appeared together on various reality television series throughout their marriage.
Career Highlights
Spencer Pratt’s breakthrough piece was his appearance on MTV’s The Hills, where his relationship with Heidi Montag and on-screen conflicts established him as a prominent reality television figure. This role cemented his public image as a memorable antagonist.
He later expanded into entrepreneurship, launching his business, Pratt Daddy Crystals, which sells crystals and related merchandise, demonstrating a pivot beyond traditional reality TV. Pratt and Montag also starred in the reboot series The Hills: New Beginnings.
Signature Quote
“I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.”
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