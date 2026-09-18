Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 18-September-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times‘ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

acquaint

Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 18-September-2026

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

t********

a*******, a*******, a*******, c*******

a******, c******, c******, t******

a*****, a*****, a*****, c*****, i*****, i*****, n*****, n*****, q*****, q*****, t*****, t*****, t*****

a****, a****, c****, c****, q****, t****, t****, t****, t****

a***, a***, a***, a***, c***, n***, n***, t***, t***, t***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Bans Aunt Who Secretly Changed Grandpa’s Will From Her Wedding, Grandma Calls Her Unforgiving
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2026
My Friend Loves To Paint Happy, Vibrant Houses
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Mom Arrested After Making Obscene Gesture Toward Daughter And Leaving Her At Universal Studios
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2026
46 Epic Retro Images That Might Make Feel You Feel Nostalgic
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Boyfriend Loses It After Finding Out That His Girlfriend Is Having A Girls’ Night In, The Woman Is Blown Away
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Winter Photos That Will Get You In The Holiday Mood
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025