Hey Lgbtqiap+ Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Part About Being Lgbtqiap+? (Closed)

by

Just talk about your favorite parts of our community

#1

that there are other people like me and i can ask them for help

#2

I’ll go first.
How nice everyone I’ve met in this community has been! Everyone’s always been really supporting of me and my journey. Just know I support any and all LGBTQIAP+ in this thread! Xenopronouns? Same! Aroace? Valid! You be you, this is YOUR journey. (unless youre like dreamsexual (like the streamer) then no)

#3

Having people to talk to because they know they can trust you and you know you can trust them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
