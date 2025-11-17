Hey Lgbtqiap+ Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Part About Being Lgbtqiap+? (Closed)

Just talk about your favorite parts of our community
#1
that there are other people like me and i can ask them for help
#2
I’ll go first.
How nice everyone I’ve met in this community has been! Everyone’s always been really supporting of me and my journey. Just know I support any and all LGBTQIAP+ in this thread! Xenopronouns? Same! Aroace? Valid! You be you, this is YOUR journey. (unless youre like dreamsexual (like the streamer) then no)
#3
Having people to talk to because they know they can trust you and you know you can trust them
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us