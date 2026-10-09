Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 09-October-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times‘ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

intelligently, negligently, gentility, tellingly

Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 09-October-2026

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

i************

n**********

g********, t********, l********

i*******

y******, y******

e*****, e*****, e*****, g*****, g*****, l*****, n*****, n*****, t*****, t*****

e****, e****, l****, l****, l****, n****, n****, t****, t****, t****, y****

e***, e***, i***, i***, l***, t***, y***, y***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Adrienne Warren: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
Orphan Black
Orphan Black Season 3 Episode 10 Review: “History Yet to Be Written”
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2015
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2026
Some Close Up Shots Of The Labradorite Pendants I Made
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“She’s A Brat”: Tense Exchange Between Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Goes Viral Amid Feud
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2026
Hey Pandas, How Did You Find Out You Were Non-Binary? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025