“Now Kinda Embarrassing”: 35 Trends That Blew Up As Quickly As They Died

Trend cycles are incredibly short nowadays. It seems like as soon as I start to understand one craze, another comes around to replace it the very next day. There must be a massive graveyard of forgotten fads buried deep in our memories.
So today, we’re going to dig up some of those old trends to remind you just how big they once were. From segways to fidget spinners, Redditors have recently been discussing all of the former “next big things” that are nowhere to be found today. Enjoy reading about all of these trends that had surprisingly short lifespans, and be sure to upvote the ones that you expected to become much more popular!
#1
There was a trend years ago where people would collect trash from river and post it.
Of course a good trend like this did not last long.
Image source: MotanulScotishFold, Thirdman / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Being nice to each other at the start of the Pandemic (spring 2020).
Image source: Away-Value9398, Tim Douglas / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
The whole 3D craze back in like 2010. Everybody thought it was the future after Avatar came out in theaters. EVERY movie tried to be 3D after that, there were 3D TVs, 3D phones, the Nintendo 3DS. And I think the craze disappeared in like year because it gave people headaches 😂.
Image source: KenzieeJayyy, Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Those that got a mustache tattoo on the side of your finger…….y’all ok?
Downtown_Bread_:
I was like 12 when this trend was going on, and thank god they don’t let 12-year-olds get tattoos because that would have been me.
Image source: TypeNo2194, ilovecoffeeandcarbs / reddit (not the actual photo)
#5
Remember in the early 2010s when there was a frozen yogurt place on every block? 2-3 years later and they all seemed to vanish and nobody wants froyo no mo.
Image source: bucksncowboys513, Neil Bates / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Flash mobs.
Image source: Certain_Yam_110, Gonzalo Malpartida / flickr (not the actual photo)
#7
Segways were going to revolutionize transport.
ackmondual:
It was predicted that whole cities would be redesigned to accommodate them!
Image source: Independent-Bike8810, Janusz Mitura / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Planking.
AlessandroTheGr8:
So simple, silly, and harmless. I liked it.
Image source: No-Self-Edit, Edvin J. / flickr (not the actual photo)
#9
Glasses without the lens… cringe.
Image source: spicyananas, Marcela Alessandra / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
S’well bottles.
Replaced with Stanley cups.
I wonder what overpriced portable liquid holder comes next?
Image source: ImaginaryPlace, zero promosi / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Pokémon Go.
I know some folks still play, but once upon a time I remember taking a walk in the park and people were just on their phones pointing them this way and that and walking in circles and then there’d be a group huddled together cause they were taking down a gym or something.
Image source: LuvYouMost, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Google Glass. It was supposed to be the future, but it disappeared faster than you could say “augmented reality”.
goathill:
I do think this will get big decades from now when tech has caught up. It was simply released too early and under-delivered.
Image source: DazzlingZaria, Matt Brown / flickr (not the actual photo)
#13
Pogs? Anyone? Am I too old?
I had a kicka*s beavis and butthead slammer.
Smuff23:
I killed pogs at my school as a kid. I had a shredded 8-ball slammer that would turn whole stacks over like 95% of the time and 95 might be a low guess. Too many kids started complaining and I ended up with too many pogs.
Granted it probably should have died as soon as they realized we were gambling the pogs.
Image source: DisasterIsMyMaster, kafka4prez / flickr (not the actual photo)
#14
Who remembers tamagotchi?
Image source: Referral-Split, Lauren Garza / flickr (not the actual photo)
#15
Selfie sticks were EVERYWHERE, now kinda embarrassing.
Image source: Unfair_Care2806, Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
The fidget spinner craze was wild! One minute, everyone was spinning them like they were the coolest toy on the planet, and the next, they were collecting dust in drawers. It’s like they went from “Look at me, I’m stress-relieving!” to “Why do I have 12 of these?” faster than you can say “what was I thinking?”.
Image source: Both_t*ts0566, David Bartus / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Gangnam style.
Image source: Rhearoze2k, Love WildManChris
#18
Being a crypto-currency investor, for about three months everyone thought they were wolf of Wall Street, now they are all back to be stray dogs of skid row.
Image source: Glad-Introduction833, Alesia Kozik / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Feather earrings in 2011.
SRB112:
I didn’t notice that in 2011, but I remember when they were popular in the ’70s.
Image source: Mysteriousmanatee714, YekuStudio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Arguments over whether the dress was blue and black or white and gold.
Image source: getridofwires, Veldron
#21
Hypercolor shirts.
beyondthunderdrone:
I remember making out with my girlfriend one time when she was wearing a Hypercolor shirt. She had to cool it off in the car AC to change the color back before going inside so her parents wouldn’t notice she had been so hot! lol
Image source: m4tth4z4rd, 1morepic_really / reddit (not the actual photo)
#22
People dressing up like creepy clowns and showing up in random places at night. I think all it took was for a few of them to get their a*ses tore up by the dogs of a few of their people targets, and it suddenly went away real quick.
Image source: BS_Analyzer, Yousuf Sarfaraz / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
“So demure. So mindful.”
So stupid.
Image source: Steplgu, Edmond Dantès / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Grills (the teeth version)- for a hot second there, people were putting all sorts of bling on their teeth- kind of when that Nelly song “Grillz” came out in 2005. I was in dental hygiene school and I saw the tooth jewels and art all of the time. I’d say around 2008 it started to kind of die down and now I almost never see them.
** I did see that Simone Biles has tooth gems but her sister is in the dental field, so go figure!
Image source: jawjockey, The Earthy Jay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Slime. My daughter had a slime factory at home and was selling it at school. Every piece of furniture has slime remnants still embedded in it.
Image source: BilboreeBeegins, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Saying YOLO.
Image source: ThrowADogAScone, Los Muertos Crew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I forget what it was called but people would film a video where everyone in a group froze in place.
Ok_Cupcake_5226:
The mannequin challenge!
Image source: shananies, Ben Hoffman / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
NFTs.
WardenCommCousland:
I was so freaking glad when this went away. My stepsister’s now ex-husband was hard into crypto and was trying to sell everyone, including my dad and stepmother, on NFTs. He was visiting clubs trying to sell near retirement-age Boomers on investing in them to ‘diversify [their] portfolios’ and talking about how they were going to be the biggest thing to ever hit finance.
And then they bottomed out. To my knowledge, my parents didn’t invest in them, but my step-sister’s finances were not in a great place for a while.
Image source: joe_chicago, pinguino k / flickr (not the actual photo)
#29
Vine.
Image source: cfu48, Esther Vargas / flickr (not the actual photo)
#30
The Cinnamon Challenge.
Image source: Additional_Apple5837, Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
The Live Strong type rubber bracelets. I remember my mom driving me to multiple stores when I was in 3rd grade to find some. I soon discovered a rash from them.
Image source: Ben-Stanley, Denise P.S. / flickr (not the actual photo)
#32
Guys wearing two polo shirts and popping up both collars.
imakedankmemes:
This couldn’t die fast enough.
unhinged_behavior:
I remember a short-lived trend of polo shirts that had words printed in the collar so when you popped it up, the person behind you could read the word ‘DOPE’ or something. I worked at a PacSun at the time, and we sold SO MANY of those.
Image source: Chicagosox133, fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
Cup stacking was big for a minute, the middle school even had cup stacking competitions after school.
Image source: atlantachicago, Rowan Peter / flickr (not the actual photo)
#34
Hoverboards.
Image source: Justaredditor85, Airam Dato-on / pexels (not the actual photo)
#35
The feathers or glitter strands you can attach to your hair. Use to be all the rage in high school.
Image source: Pkmnkat, Stacie / flickr (not the actual photo)
