Hey Pandas, Share Something You Did Well Today (Closed)

It can be anything – finishing a big project or even just making it through a tough day, share whatever you accomplished.
#1
I didn’t punch the annoying homophobic, racist tw@t that I work with, so that’s a good thing, isn’t it?
#2
Um… this was yesterday because I literally just woke up and haven’t done anything yet, but I successfully completed all the little tasks in the Finch app. I honestly didn’t want to do any of them (I didnt want to do anything at all) but I didn’t want to disappoint my little birb. I guess that means the app works? Idk. Either way, I practiced basic hygiene yesterday, ate (somewhat) healthy food, and my room is now a very tiny bit cleaner than it was 2 days ago.
#3
I drew a blackhole without messing it up. That was the best thing to ever happen today
#4
i drank water :) before i did i hadnt had more than a sip in over 48 hours so i’m pretty freaking proud
#5
I cleaned up my desk/desk area today!! I know how stupid that sounds, and I’m an adult (…right?), but I’ve been in a major depressive episode lately (with a side order of unaliving-myself urges) and it’s REALLY hard for me to do the day-to-day life stuff. I found some boxes of slides my dad took when he was in the Vietnam War in 1964, so I wanted to clear off my desk to have an area that I could use to work on scanning the slides to my computer! My dad died two years ago (and he had been catastrophically disabled/brain-injured since 2000) so ANY scrap of him that I can have/find today is worth more than gold to me. I’ll share some of the slides in the comments if anyone wants to see :D
#6
I finished a month long exam season!!
#7
I got over my fear of spiders by holding a tiny spider in my hand, at first I started to freak out, but after a few minutes I was fine with the spider, I actually started to appreciate spiders more. Spiders are fascinating creatures.
#8
I managed to do a little revision for my exams
#9
I managed to not hate comment on an Andrew Tate YouTube short. proven innocent, so I can’t hate
#10
I haven’t died yet✨ or broken, twisted, strained any part of me yet. I’m in a dance performance this weekend so this is a good thing. Unfortunate for my sister though, she fractured her ankle.
But I’m still aliveeeeeeee
One of my best accomplishments, if I say so myself
#11
I smiled while my mother insulted me again. And now I’m travelling back on the ferry, having just cried my eyes out.
#12
I didn’t have a full on mental breakdown after test positive for Covid?
#13
i killed that stupid jaywalker. Man i hate kids
#14
I concentrated for a long time
on the wrong thing
