115 Patchwork Tattoo Ideas That Definitely Aren’t Your Granny’s Quilt

What do you imagine when you hear the word patchwork? Is it the quilts your great-granny used to make? Well, that’s one way to look at it, but we’re here to celebrate an entirely different kind of proverbial quilt — patchwork tattoos.

If you’re no newbie to the patchwork tattoo aesthetic, you know what it is going to be all about, and if you want to get inked with your first tattoo, hang on; we’ll tell you all bout about these unique tattoos.

So, the main idea of this original and visually striking tattoo style is to create a unique tattoo pattern on the skin by using various symbols, images, designs, and colors. You can think of it this way — patchwork tattoo ideas encompass all the significant or important things to you, translating them into a visual language and creating a thoroughly unique display of them through ink.

And while patchwork tattoo sleeves seem to be the most popular way to get this aesthetic nowadays, it doesn’t mean you cannot create such a look on absolutely any part of your body.

Also, this style and the completed look do not necessarily require tons and tons of small tattoos as, ultimately, it is you who decides on the look. So make it fifteen or make it three; you’re the designer here. And the best part about patchwork tattoos is probably this — they can be of different sizes, styles, colors, and any way you like them, but most importantly — they’re absolutely you. 

If you’re searching for tattoo ideas for men or women, specifically in patchwork style, check out our curated gallery of creative and stunning designs. So scroll down below, check out the images, upvote the tattoo designs you liked the most, and let us know which ones you’d choose for your own patchwork in the comments!

#1 Aesthetic Forearm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: vale.ladypurple

#2 Black Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

#3 Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: bart.studio

#4 Aesthetic Nature Arm Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: daisy_tattooing

#5 Full Arm Sleeve Patchwork Tattoo

Image source: gemineyetattoos

#6 Aesthetic Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: jessicalouise952

#7 Outline Patchwork Tattoo Arm Sleeve

Image source: daisyyg.tattoos

#8 Upper Body And Arms Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: xpricey

#9 Colorful Arms And Legs Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: mike446h

#10 Animated Characters Patchwork Arm Tattoos

Tfw U Get Beat Up By A Spider Demon And Can’t Talk! We’ve All Been There

Image source: goblinsinkpot

#11 Random Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: maressadi

#12 Patchwork Arm Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: sweetheartxsatantattoo

#13 Sharp Full Hand Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: rafaelmedioni

#14 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: kellyannshuman

#15 Microrealism Patchwork Back Tattoos

Image source: dorstockertattoos

#16 Small Hand Patchwork Tattoos

Here’s a throwback to these super fun custom patchwork hands. Love putting this kind of pieces together, let’s do more in the future

Image source: serahsubmarine

#17 Arm Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: tattoosbykemz

#18 Arm Patchwork Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: caitlynjtattoos

#19 Random Chest Patchwork Tattoos

Hi guys, I’m asking for help. this is my chest (I want to do patchwork all over my body lol). Someone told me a few months ago that my tattoos would probably age poorly and become indistinguishable in the future. I would like to know your opinions about it! Thank you so much.

Image source: crackMuf

#20 Colorful And Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Slowly but surely adding to my patchwork sleeve. Most recent Gudetama piece done by Cam Pohl at Fish Ladder Tattoo Company in Lansing, MI.

Image source: BipsyDipsy

#21 Wildlife Patchwork Sleeve Tattoos

Greater crested newt, mouse eared bat and mushroom added to my wildlife patchwork sleeve a couple of months back by Caro Lacid @ No Regrets, London, UK.

Image source: politely-smiling

#22 Leg And Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: tikiblume

#23 Shoulder And Chest Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: tabootattys

#24 Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: tattooswithtea

#25 Minimalistic Half Arm Patchwork Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: lexijimeneztattoo

#26 Forearm Anime Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: kaser_ink

#27 Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Here’s a bunch of tattoos I did over the course of a couple of days with some healed tattoos in.

Image source: plengtattoo

#28 Cowboy Patchwork Leg Tattoos

Image source: garyonajames_ink

#29 Cartoon Patchwork Arm Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: dead.illusion.tattoo

#30 Arms And Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: chroniccryer_ttt

#31 Red And Black Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: reymond.tattoo

#32 Minimalist Flower Patchwork Arm Tattoos

Image source: victorialamorte

#33 Red And Black Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: andy.inktattoo

#34 Animal Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Catter-fly! one of my favourite things to do is finding the perfect spot for a piece and composing some patchwork!

Image source: jayck.tattoo

#35 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: fizzbombtattoo

#36 Full Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: jappi_tattoos

#37 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: skylareileenart

#38 Full Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Two day flash blast for a very good friend.

Image source: kirincowboy

#39 Microrealism Patchwork Tattoo Sleeve

Image source: agusrod.tattoo

#40 Aesthetic Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: fine_line_ink_

#41 Half Arm Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: moonstrucktattoo444

#42 Full Arms Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: babytattz_

#43 Small Patchwork Arm Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: madtattoos_

#44 Colorful And Fun Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: babytattz_

#45 Botanical Patchwork Tattoo Arm Sleeve

Image source: trudy_lines_tattoo

#46 Little Arm Patchwork Tattoo Pieces

Image source: elishawickedink

#47 Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: casalainktattoostudio

#48 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: nikolett.kapor

#49 Cartoon Character Patchwork Leg Tattoos

Image source: spirittattoostudio

#50 Small And Random Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: amberwilliamstattoos

#51 Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: jamiealec_tattoo

#52 Upper Body And Arms Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: lukreyy

#53 Red And Black Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: caitlynjtattoos

#54 Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: mira.tattoo.undercover

#55 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Thoughts on my “patchwork/sticker” style sleeve?

Image source: ilovenoodles12

#56 Small And Colorful Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Added a few more small ones to this cute patchwork sleeve.

Image source: kylieroyart

#57 Pop Culture Patchwork Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: letsmakebaddecisions

#58 Patchwork Arm Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: jesusrobbinsart

#59 Half Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: luxtattoomcr

#60 Patchwork Tattoos Half Arm Sleeve

Image source: axeaxe11

#61 Random Patchwork Tattoos Half Arm Sleeve

Image source: moth.n.frog.tattoo

#62 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: sanctuarytattoostudio

#63 Minimalistic Forearm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: craighicksart

#64 Red And Black Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: spisderiketatoveringsstue

#65 Animated Character Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: honestbird

#66 Minimalistic Patchwork Arm Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: finelineink_

#67 Black And Red Patchwork Arm Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: andy.inktattoo

#68 Full Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: kendelnicholsontattoo

#69 Arm Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

7 hour tap out to finish this.

Image source: lissy_red_tattoos

#70 Minimalistic Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: finelinesbyanesha

#71 Full Body Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: bulluxs_custom_designs

#72 Small Arm Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: rezadrienn

#73 Patchwork Chest Tattoos

Image source: jonny.rosser.tattoo

#74 Full Arms Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: btflmnds

#75 Full Arm And Chest Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: denniz460_tattooz

#76 Full Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: ggmtats

#77 Half Arm Patchwork Sleeve Tattoos

Image source: blackwidow

#78 Black And Red Full Back Patchwork Tattoos

The Back Was Done In One Session Minus The Snake.

Image source: loic_tattoo

#79 Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: jly_art

#80 Red And Black Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: kssr.atl

#81 Aesthetic Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: lofi_peaks

#82 Forearm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: ervi_kiss

#83 Half Leg Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: Rum_Ham94

#84 Patchwork Leg Tattoos

Image source: reddeadmegtattoo

#85 Aesthetic Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: inskin_lea_tattoo

#86 Aesthetic Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: inkyshan

#87 Half Arm Sleeve Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: jdawn.tattoo

#88 Aesthetic Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: skinart.studio

#89 Small Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: mr.t_tattoos

#90 Random Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: chelscully_tattoos

#91 Minimalistic Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: houseofblackart

#92 Red And Black Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Loving starting to see the end result on this patchwork sleeve we have been doing since the start of my apprenticeship

Image source: sgt.tattoos

#93 Full Leg Small Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: skinnes.tattoo

#94 Start Of A Chest Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: anjwoodstattooartist

#95 Small Full Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: darkline_tattoo91

#96 Minimalistic Leg Patchwork Sleeve

Image source: skingallerynv

#97 Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: encresetpaillettess

#98 Colored Arm And Shoulder Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: benjiduflot

#99 Minimalistic Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: skin.shadyy

#100 Half Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: alexbertie_tattoo

#101 Aesthetic Full Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: jaceylove_tattooer

#102 Red And Black Patchwork Tattoo Arm Sleeve

Image source: jenna_owen_tattoo

#103 Full Leg Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: chelly_tattoo

#104 Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: room26_reutlingen

#105 Small Arm And Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: vero.nika.tattoo

#106 Small Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: caitlynjtattoos

#107 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Finished my patchwork sleeve! All by Minty Fresh, Iron Key Studios – Peoria, AZ.

Image source: Sylamatek

#108 Aesthetic Back Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: temps.mort.tattoo.studio

#109 Red And Black Small Patchwork Arm Tattoos

Image source: ambsg_tattoos

#110 Small Patchwork Leg Tattoos

Image source: alphatypical.nl

#111 Cosmic Cowboy Arm Patchwork Tattoos

A closer look at Ximena’s custom cosmic cowboy patchwork sleeve

Image source: lonelybanditstudio

#112 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: lindberg.tattoos

#113 Red And Black Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: etienstudios

#114 Full Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: gunbietattoos

#115 Small Arm Patchwork Tattoos

Image source: lapetaledencre

