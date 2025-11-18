Blending Classical Art With Modern Humor: 30 New Creations By Varkey

Meet Varkey, the digital creator who’s changing the art game! Starting as a hobby during lockdowns, Varkey’s art has exploded on Instagram, with over 102 thousand fans worldwide. His secret? Mixing classical art with today’s humor.

“Whenever I see a painting I try to imagine how the painting would look if it was painted in the 21st century. I also try to correlate it with pop culture,” the creator shared with Bored Panda. Scroll down for some nods and giggles!

#1

#1



#2

#2



#3

#3



#4

#4



#5

#5



#6

#6



#7

#7



#8

#8



#9

#9



#10

#10



#11

#11



#12

#12



#13

#13



#14

#14



#15

#15



#16

#16



#17

#17



#18

#18



#19

#19



#20

#20



#21

#21



#22

#22



#23

#23



#24

#24



#25

#25



#26

#26



#27

#27



#28

#28



#29

#29



#30

#30



